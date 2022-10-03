Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
CoinDesk
Crypto Update | The Dollar Can Be a Protocol for the Future of Money
Bitcoin remains rangebound at around $20K, plus a look at how a stablecoin-based model of money may allow innovation to flourish. 'Markets Daily' is back with the latest roundup of crypto news.
CoinDesk
CONSENSUS REWIND: When Credit Cards Meet Crypto
Mohammed Badi, the president of Global Network Services at American Express, and Bill Barhydt, CEO at Abra, sit with CoinDesks’ lead anchor Christine Lee to announce the Abra crypto card rollout and to discuss why it is important to the crypto space. Barhydt defines it as “the first U.S....
CoinDesk
Citi Ventures Backs Its First Digital Asset Manager, Co-Leading a $6M Round in Xalts
Citi Ventures and venture capital firm Accel co-led a $6 million funding round for xalts, an institutional-grade digital asset management startup founded by a former trader at banking giant HSBC and a former Meta Asia executive. The funding comes as institutional investors continue to move into the cryptocurrency industry despite the crypto bear market.
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Crypto.com’s Downsizing Larger Than Previously Reported: Ad Age
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has made sizable efforts to downsize its workforce and brand partnerships during the bear market, reported Ad Age on Thursday. The company has cut headcount by more than 2,000 – or 30%-40% of staff – since layoffs began last summer, according to the report, which cites multiple sources. Previous reporting had put the number closer to 1,000, and CEO Kris Marszalek in June said there had been job cuts of 260, or 5% of the workforce.
CoinDesk
Asset Management Giant GoldenTree Discloses $5.2M Investment in SushiSwap
GoldenTree has invested about $5.2 million the SushiSwap governance token, the asset management giant said in a SushiSwap forum announcement on Wednesday. The company, which has about $47 billion in assets under management, said it had been "following Sushi for a while" and with the start of its crypto-focused GoldenChain Asset Management arm, was "psyched to be more active in all things Sushi."
CoinDesk
UK Investment Giant Abrdn Joins Hedera Governing Council to Advance Tokenization Goals
U.K. asset management firm Abrdn (ABDN) has joined the Hedera Governing Council to continue its exploration of tokenizing traditional assets. The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company becomes the 27th member of the council that runs the Hedera blockchain-like public ledger. Like all other council members, Abrdn will run a Hedera network node.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Expands Services in Australia, Calling Country a ‘Priority Market for Us’
Coinbase (COIN) is boosting its services in Australia, calling the country “a priority market for us,” the company announced in a blog post this week. The crypto exchange said it is adding local payments platform PayID as a way for customers to transfer Australian dollars to their Coinbase accounts, offering advanced trading tools and better pricing to its local retail customers and providing 24/7 chat support to customers there.
CoinDesk
Open Source: What It Is and Why It's Critical for Bitcoin and Crypto
Open-source code is code that is posted publicly online. Anyone is free to use the code for their own purposes, scrutinize it for bugs or propose new changes or features. Open-source code is the backbone for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the systems behind many other cryptocurrencies. The idea of “open source”...
TechCrunch
SingleStore raises $30M more to bring its database tech to new customers
In an email interview with TechCrunch, Raj Verma said that the new capital will be put toward product development and engineering efforts as well as supporting investments in sales. He also said that it’ll be used to fund geographic expansion as SingleStore eyes a broader swath of customers across Europe and Asia.
TechCrunch
Humaans raises $15M to simplify HR tasks like onboarding
Part of the reason HR work today is so demanding is the lack of effective tools to help accomplish aspects of the job, according to Giovanni Luperti. He’s the CEO of Humaans, an HR tech startup that lets organizations build a customizable HR stack that manages employee documents, data, payroll, contracts and other components of “people ops.” Luperti has a product to pitch. And it’s true that other HR tech vendors offer similar — if not comparable — solutions, like Darwinbox, iBob, BambooHR and Personio. But Luperti asserts that Humaans takes a fundamentally different approach to unifying disparate HR tools.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop
Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
CoinDesk
Lido’s stETH Token Expands to Layer 2 Networks Optimism and Arbitrum
Lido, the leading liquid staking system on Ethereum, said Thursday it will support a wrapped version of its popular staked ether (stETH) token to Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum and Optimism. Each stETH token represents an ether (ETH) token staked with Ethereum’s network, meaning it helps to secure the network...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Raises $27M to Ease Liquidity Pressures, Shares Plunge 15%
London-based bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) has raised $27 million after agreeing to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor. In an announcement published on YouTube, the firm's CEO Peter Wall explained a number of steps Argo Blockchain has taken to improve its liquidity position in light of the ongoing crypto bear market.
CoinDesk
BSC Validators Look to Push Update to Bring BNB Chain Back Online
The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) is expected to be back online by 06:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) as chain validators are working to push out an update that will freeze hacked accounts. BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is composed of BNB Beacon Chain and...
CoinDesk
With Crypto Governance in CFTC Crosshairs, SushiSwap Mulls Legal Shakeup
Popular decentralized crypto exchange SushiSwap is mulling a revamping of its legal structure, an effort with potentially greater potency amid increased regulatory scrutiny of crypto projects governed by so-called decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO). SushiSwap, whose DAO token holders decide on everything from leadership to artist grants, was advised this month...
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
CoinDesk
DeFi Platform Ribbon Finance's Unsecured Lending Product Sees Crypto Firms Folkvang and Wintermute Borrow Over $10M
Unless you have been underwater for months, you have probably heard that adverse macroeconomic conditions have made crypto market participants risk averse. However, the early activity in the Ethereum-based structured product firm Ribbon Finance's recently launched high-stakes lending product, Lend, suggests otherwise. Ribbon's Lend, which went live on Monday, allows...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Social Network's DeSo Token Rallies Amid Stablecoin Plans
Decentralized Social Network DeSo’s native token (DESO) railled Thursday as traders digested an expansion of the project’s content strategy and its plans to partially integrate Circle’s widespread USDC stablecoin. DESO was trading around $17.82 at press time on a 25.6% daily jump, with strong spikes immediately preceding...
