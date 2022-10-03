I am sad after finding out today that I will have to find another place to buy my groceries in Kennewick because the one I shop at is closing for good soon. The Kennewick Safeway located at 2825 W Kennewick Ave in the Kennewick Plaza is closing soon permanently according to multiple news reports. I have been shopping at this store for almost 20 years now. That location has been around for over 40 years, but will soon come to an end.

