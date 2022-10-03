Read full article on original website
Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man
Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
Tri-Cities Man Arrested On I90 For DUI, Fentanyl, Meth, & Shrooms
A 60-year-old man from reportedly from Pasco was arrested by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office Monday night and was arrested for DUI and possession of multiple different drugs. The 60-year-old man has been identified as Vernon J Stevklein from Pasco Washington according to the Sheriff's Office social media post. He...
Richland Police Seeking Plethora of Perps for Theft, Burglary, Fraud
Richland Police have featured some suspects on their Wanted Wednesday. RPD didn't specifically say when the offenses occurred but said these suspects are tied to or wanted in connection with several residential burglaries, as well as retail theft and fraud. They're also wanted for alleged retail theft at Walmart, on...
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick
Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours. Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street. According to Kennewick Police:. "W 46th Avenue...
Suspicious Fire Torches Walla Walla Commercial Buildings
An early Sunday morning fire in Walla Walla has caused at least $200K in damages. Early Sunday morning, around 4 AM multiple Walla Walla area fire units responded to a report of a commercial building fire near the intersection of 12th Ave. and Rees Ave. Here is another view of the area.
Former Benton Jail Officer Gets Federal Prison Time for Smuggling
A Tri-City resident and former Benton County Corrections Officer will spend four years in Federal prison for his role in a smuggling operation that allowed phones, drugs, and other items to be brought into the Benton County jail. Man pleaded guilty to Federal charges. The US District Attorney's Office for...
Fred Meyer Workers in Richland Reach 1st Ever Union Agreement
For the first time, Richland Fred Meyer workers have bargained a contract with management over a variety of issues. Workers turned to Union UFCW 3000 to demand better conditions. According to information released by Percussion Strategic and other sources, store workers have reached their first-ever tentative agreement for improvements in...
Othello Burglars Not Fazed by Cameras, Hit Numerous Homes
Adams County deputies and investigators are seeking help from folks around Othello. The ACSO says these three suspects are being sought because they've been linked to multiple residential break-ins in and around Othello. Deputies say they are not 'fazed' by security cameras. They apparently knock on the door first to...
Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?
I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
Suspect in Shooting of WSP Trooper Pleads Not Guilty
While a WSP trooper returns home and continues to mend from a shocking shooting, the suspect in the incident has pleaded not guilty. 37-year-old Brandon O'Neel appeared in Court Monday and entered not guilty pleas to the five charges he is facing. O'Neal is accused of ramming Trooper Dean Atkinson...
Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper
(Walla Walla, WA) -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday. Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect. He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries. When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort. Residents lined the streets. Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town. The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.
Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?
Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
Just Found Out My Kennewick Grocery Store Is Closing For Good
I am sad after finding out today that I will have to find another place to buy my groceries in Kennewick because the one I shop at is closing for good soon. The Kennewick Safeway located at 2825 W Kennewick Ave in the Kennewick Plaza is closing soon permanently according to multiple news reports. I have been shopping at this store for almost 20 years now. That location has been around for over 40 years, but will soon come to an end.
Washington Rancher Gets 11 Years For $244 Million Criminal Fraud Scheme
[Yakima, Washington] – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today that Cody Allen Easterday, age 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian to serve 132 months in federal prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. (Tyson Foods) and another company out of more than $244 million by charging them for approximately 265,000 head of cattle that did not exist.
Visit The Only Tri-Cities Spot Scary Enough For Ghost Hunters
There are lots of rumored haunted placed around the Tri-Cities, but only one has been investigated by the Ghost Hunters TV show. Are you brave enough to visit?. WHERE DID GHOST HUNTERS INVESTIGATE? Back in 2007 the TV show Ghost Hunters came to Prosser Washington to investigate St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Season 3, episode 16 that aired on October 17th, 2007, was trying to investigate when "A priest summons TAPS to probe a church rectory in Washington State."
Kennewick’s Haunted House Double Feature – What to Know
Scary movies have always made great double-features. Local TV horror hosts have always packaged them this way, from Creature Features, to Elvira, to Joe Bob's Last Drive-In. So it seems only natural (or supernatural, if you prefer) that this year's Frightmare Haunted Attractions in Kennewick is a double-feature:. Monsters &...
Is Spooky Gravity Hill In Prosser Washington Haunted By A Witch?
Have You've Been To Gravity Hill In Prosser Washington?. If you're looking for a fun and mysterious day trip, look no further than Gravity Hill outside Prosser Washington. This strange phenomenon has been baffling visitors for years. But what is it? And why does it happen?. The Mysterious Gravity Hill...
