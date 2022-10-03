Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host St. Cloud State in season’s first home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hits the Road for Fall Ball
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team continues its fall season on the road for its next two games before closing out fall ball with a matchup in Columbus. The Buckeyes head to Hudson, Ohio this weekend to play Robert Morris in the American Boy Fall Brawl on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. The American Boy Fall Brawl, held at Hudson High School, benefits the American Boy Project, which helps families find treatment, offer scholarships for those who can’t afford it and advocate long term care for options that result in the best possible outcome for recovery.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
NCAA.com Feature: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium History
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Stadium turns 100 this week, and there’s reason to pay homage. It is so much more than just a building of concrete and turf and lights and noise where Ohio State plays football, and almost always wins. It is also something about love. Look...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Late Pechota Goal Lifts No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Norse
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1-4) went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history after knocking off Northern Kentucky (3-7-1) 3-2 Wednesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Ohio State finished the 2022 nonconference schedule with a 5-0-3 record. How it Happened. Ohio...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Allen, See Named Top 30 Assistant Coach Hires By D1Baseball
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Sean Allen and Andrew See, who Ohio State skipper Bill Mosiello added to his staff this summer, were both selected by D1Baseball as two of the top 30 assistant coaching hires this offseason. Allen was number four on the list and See came in at number 21.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Host Badgers to Open Big Ten Play
The No. 14-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team hosts Wisconsin this weekend to begin its home slate and Big Ten play. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. The games will be streamed through Big Ten...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Home Opener Against St. Cloud State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team hosts its home opener this weekend as it welcomes St. Cloud State to Columbus. The Buckeyes (2-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) and Huskies (2-0-0, 0-0-0 WCHA) will face off at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fischer and Barnett Earn B1G Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming on the heels of a 3-0 win over No. 6 Penn State and a fourth consecutive shutout, Ohio State graduate forward Kayla Fischer and senior defender Talani Barnett have each been named a Big Ten Player of the Week. Fischer earns offensive honors while Barnett claims her second defensive honors.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Oct. 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at ITA All-American Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Irina Cantos Siemers and Sydni Ratliff of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are in Cary, N.C., for the 2022 ITA All-American Championships this week. Cantos Siemers is the No. 7 seed in the 32-player main draw. She opened the tournament with a straight-set win over Emma Jackson of Duke, 6-3, 6-3.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan Named B1G Golfer of the Week After Runner-up Finish
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan battled through extreme conditions and posted a runner-up finish at the Hamptons Intercollegiate earlier this week and has been named the Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Week. Maxwell carded rounds of 72-75-73 to post a 54-hole score of 4-over...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Complete Barbara Nicklaus Cup
DUBLIN, Ohio— The Ohio State women’s golf team placed seventh at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup, which wrapped up on Tuesday. The Buckeyes finished with a 54-hole team score of 973 (+109). Lauren Peter shot 79 (+7) in the final round of play. She tied for eighth place, moving...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan Finishes Runner-up, Buckeyes 4th at Hamptons Intercollegiate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Another tournament and another Top 10 finish for Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan. This week, it was a runner-up finish at the Hamptons Intercollegiate at the Maidstone Club in the East Hamptons, N.Y. Moldovan carded a final round 73 to post a 54-hole score of 4-over...
