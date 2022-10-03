ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC-based Radeas agrees to pay $3.6 million for alleged fraudulent drug tests

By Teddy Rosenbluth
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

A clinical laboratory company has agreed to pay the state millions of dollars after allegedly submitting false claims for urine drug tests to the North Carolina Medicaid program, according to a press release from the state Attorney General’s office.

Radeas , headquartered in Wake Forest, allegedly billed the state’s Medicaid program for drug tests that were not medically necessary between 2016 and 2021.

The company offered to perform two drug tests simultaneously on a single sample, even though Medicaid policy stipulates that a second, more expensive, test should only be done in certain circumstances after the first is completed.

The company was therefore reimbursed for Medicaid funds it was not entitled to, the Attorney General press release read.

The state Medicaid program and North Carolina public schools will receive the $3.6 million paid in this settlement money.

A Radeas spokesperson said the company has worked with the state since the issue was brought to its attention but “denies all allegations of any wrongdoing or any false claim”.

In March, Radeas agreed to a $11.6 million settlement in Massachusetts for fraudulent billing as well. In that agreement, the company also allegedly billed Medicare for medically unnecessary urine tests.

Teddy Rosenbluth covers science for The News & Observer in a position funded by Duke Health and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

