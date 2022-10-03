ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Family pets die in Central Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire near 36th and University Ave. Thursday afternoon took the lives of two family pets. The fire started in the kitchen at 12:30 p.m. By 1 p.m., the fire was extinguished. Lubbock Fire Rescue officials say no humans were injured in the fire but one...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Fire Rescue warns of potential scam

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue warned the public about a potential scam in a social media post on Thursday. “We’ve received reports of scammers targeting Lubbock citizens through text messaging sharing a link to buy LFR T-shirt,” the social media post said. LFR said they would never...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Major Crash Unit mapping operation happening Friday morning at 8th Street & Ave. X

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit will conduct a mapping operation in Central Lubbock on October 7th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The operation comes after Thursday morning’s Major Crash Investigation that sent 19-year-old Benjamin Kitchens to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Avenue...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

FAA conducts full-scale plane crash simulation at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is assessing the results of the full-scale crisis exercise conducted at the airport on Wednesday morning. The four-hour simulation gave first responders and city agencies a chance to work together and test out new technology. Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue Shawn Fogerson...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Fire Breaks Out at Boulders at Lakeridge Apartment Complex in Lubbock

Monday afternoon (October 3rd), firefighters with the Lubbock Fire Department battled a blaze at the Boulders at Lakeridge apartments, located at 4421 82nd Street. KAMC News reported that the fire was called in at 2:56 p.m. As of this story's publication, Lubbock Fire Rescue hasn't confirmed the cause of the fire. However, residents stated that an air conditioning unit was being updated when crews hit an electrical line. That line then seems to have carried the fire to toward the roof of the building and for a time the fire was contained until it spread to the east side of the building following the electrical lines of the building.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condenser#Kcbd#Accident#Lfr
everythinglubbock.com

Project, major improvements to 114th St. between Indiana & Quaker Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District will begin work on a major improvement project along 114th Street from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue. According to a press release from TxDOT, the $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police identify teen seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday night collision in Lubbock that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers were called to Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at 12:38 a.m. on October 6, for reports of a...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KCBD

Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One with ‘life-threatening’ injuries, traffic circle crash in North Overton area

LUBBOCK, Texas – Benjamin Kitchens, 19, crashed into the traffic circle on Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at approximately 12:38 a.m., according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene and said Kitchens had been trapped inside the vehicle. Kitchens was then transported to University […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Springlake-Earth ISD under boil water notice

EARTH, Texas (KCBD) - Springlake-Earth ISD has been put under a boil water notice, according to a school district representative. The school district announced a late start to the school day Friday morning. School will begin at 10 a.m.
EARTH, TX
KCBD

Project making major improvements to 114th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a project that will make major improvements to 114th Street, from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue, in Lubbock. The $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from a two-lane roadway to a five-lane thoroughfare.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy