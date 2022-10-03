Who knows you best? Who knows you better than anyone else and sometimes even better than you know yourself?. The answer to these attention-grabbing questions should come quickly and unequivocally: Doubtless, it's our intimate partners who "read us like a book," as the saying goes. The close, even sometimes confining, physical and emotional quarters we share with our partners fling wide open the doors of who we are—or, more graphically, like a scalpel in the hands of a skilled surgeon, our "emotional entrails" are laid out plainly and conspicuously.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 23 HOURS AGO