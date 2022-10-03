Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.
Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
psychologytoday.com
Why People See Problems Where There Are None
The dissatisfaction we feel can be used as rocket fuel to make our lives better. If our ancestors had found perpetual bliss, they wouldn’t have created the inventions that make modern life possible. By challenging ourselves, we expand the boundaries of our comfort zone. Do you often experience a...
psychologytoday.com
What Are "Buttons" in Compulsive Behavior?
A button is any cue that your brain has learned to associate with a behavior and, most importantly, the effect that the behavior produces. Buttons can be both internal and external. Discovering your buttons is crucial in increasing your control over your behavior. One of the early conversations I have...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do We Like Being “Liked”?
Much of what makes going viral exhilirating also makes it troubling. It is important to maintain one's personal values no matter what feedback we get from the outside world. Last month, my blog post on long-term relationships ("The Gray, Gritty Details of Long-Term Marriage") got picked up by Google’s newsfeed, and I got as many reads in one week (over 900,000) as I had in eight years of monthly posts combined. That is, if my average blog posting garners roughly 10,000 reads over time, and this one posting got over 90 times that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Creating Healthy Interdependence in Your Relationship
Successful relationships are built on a solid foundation of safety in which our needs for security, trust, reliability, and nurturance are met. Interdependence means sharing your feelings and needs with a partner without fearing the relationship will end. Healthy interdependence is necessary for developing emotional intimacy in romantic relationships. Because...
psychologytoday.com
Do Corporate Values Matter to Workers?
How can we know whether the ethical values bosses and employees say they have are the ones they *really* hold?. Employees who don’t share values with the company are more likely to be dissatisfied and leave. Sharing similar values with your organization is good for you and good for...
psychologytoday.com
Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions
Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
psychologytoday.com
Intimacy's Extraordinary Ability to Reveal Who We Are
Who knows you best? Who knows you better than anyone else and sometimes even better than you know yourself?. The answer to these attention-grabbing questions should come quickly and unequivocally: Doubtless, it's our intimate partners who "read us like a book," as the saying goes. The close, even sometimes confining, physical and emotional quarters we share with our partners fling wide open the doors of who we are—or, more graphically, like a scalpel in the hands of a skilled surgeon, our "emotional entrails" are laid out plainly and conspicuously.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
The Enneagram: All Nine Types Animated
The Enneagram is a classic tool for discovering personality. The Seven, the Enthusiast, enjoys optimism, idealism, and social life, but it can come at the expense of confrontation with the real. The Enneagram is a system for naming and exploring nine personality types. It gathered its meaning through the many...
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Household Gender Inequality
"Neo-traditional" is a relationship where both people contribute to household income, but household management falls on one person's shoulders. Negative consequences of household inequity can cause professional limits for some and emotional limits for others. It helps to add language to the behaviors one employs to navigate neo-traditional relationships: embracing,...
psychologytoday.com
You Can Be a People Pleaser, as Long as You Do It Flexibly
If people pleasing has become automatic, you are going to need to slow yourself down so that you can respond more effectively. When pleasing another person, ask yourself, "Did I freely choose this?" Our families and communities thrive when we care for each other and ourselves. Has anyone ever told...
JOBS・
psychologytoday.com
Moving Towards Body Acceptance
You don’t have to focus on appearance; simply expressing gratitude for the things your body can do or feel can be very powerful. Ask yourself: When I think about my body, does the voice in my head sound scolding, judgmental, and harsh?. Find your kindest self, express gratitude or...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Hatred Is Unhip
High self-esteem is healthy in principle, but on social media, it often manifests as boasting, preening egoism. Having felt excluded from mainstream society, people with low self-esteem may feel banished and invisible when engaging with social media. Low self-esteem was never cool. Why would it be when–for us, the afflicted–every...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do We Underestimate Our Effect on Others?
Kindness plays an enormous role in a person’s well-being. Our inner critic makes us second guess our actions and underestimate our beneficial effect on others. If how we feel about ourselves isn’t so great, we may project that feeling onto others and hold ourselves back. It won’t sound...
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
psychologytoday.com
You Have Nothing to Hide and There’s Strength in Numbers
I had never been a sickly person, but cancer was no stranger to me. Over the years, I developed an intimate relationship with cancer. Still, in my previous encounters, I had been nothing more than a bystander, a voyeur, and an intimate but detached observer. I had seen others on...
psychologytoday.com
Your Mind Is Beautiful, Whatever It's Doing
Neurodiversity is a key part of who we are as humans. Understanding the variety in human mindways helps us drop myths like the myth of depression as about serotonin. We don’t need disease language to encourage those distressed to get help. In fact, we’re better off without it.
psychologytoday.com
Hitting a Wall With Hard Situations and Hard People?
Productive orientation relies on action, reality, and awareness, as well as feeling oriented towards empathic understanding of others. Emotional regulation, especially "explicit emotional regulation," engages "conscious monitoring" in an effort to change how we interpret events. Cognitive and emotional regulation strategies deploy the potentials to alter reactivity and automatization to...
psychologytoday.com
Freeing Yourself From the Imposter Within
Imposter syndrome is experienced by nearly 70 percent of people, according to research. Qualities such as biological, psychological, and social factors play a large role in one's behaviors and thought processes. To overcome and manage feelings of imposter syndrome, one can begin by attempting to "fail" at something simply to...
Comments / 0