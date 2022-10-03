Universal Orlando adds additional dates for Halloween Horror Nights

OIRLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has added two additional dates for Halloween Horror Nights after it was briefly disrupted by Hurricane Ian.

The spooky event will now also take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 24.

Tickets for the additional dates go on sale Tuesday. Click here to purchase.

The added dates are also valid for Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus and Ultimate Frequent Fear Passholders.

Universal has also added extra nights for Premier Passholders to use their Horror Nights free admission ticket: Oct. 5, Oct. 11 and Oct. 24.

Halloween Horror Nights was canceled Wednesday and Thursday last week as Hurricane Ian blew through Central Florida. The storm closed several theme parks for a few days, including Universal Orlando.

