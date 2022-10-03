ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Sea turtle nests wiped out by Hurricane Ian

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTB8s_0iKQy8da00

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol posted on their Facebook page that 11 of the sea turtle nests were gone.

Five of the turtle nests still remain in central and south locations of the beach.

According to Mickler’s Landing, since it is so late in the season they do no expect any new nest.

Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol continue to monitor the remaining nests.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Nests#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Landing Turtle Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Winds of change as we head through your weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The work week will end warm but still not uncomfortable, with low humidity overall. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s inland and the low 80s at the beaches. “Friday night football looks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy