NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
cowboystatedaily.com
On The Road: Wyoming’s ‘Bloody Lake’ Has A Grim History – And Likely Grim Fishing, Too
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Could there be a better Wyoming lake to visit in October than “Bloody Lake” in Carbon County?. Probably, but it wouldn’t have the spirit of the season behind it. After all, the battle that gave Bloody Lake its...
bigfoot99.com
Details emerge in juvenile crime spree that ended in Carbon County
As reported by Bigfoot 99 early Monday morning, two male juveniles stole a white Jeep Commander in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once in Bairoil, they stole Gary Engstrom’s Chevy Tahoe. The suspects managed only to make it about two miles from the Engstrom’s before rolling both trucks into a ditch out front of JR and Stephanie Bagley’s home. Afterwards, the youths took Bagley’s truck and led him on a high-speed pursuit, south, into Rawlins, that ended with the vehicle wedged under a Union Pacific train car.
