Fox 59
One dead after shooting on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killing a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 700 block of North King Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man outside with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on near west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
Reactions from across the city after several shot overnight in Indy
It has been a violent and deadly 24-hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.
Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
1 person critically injured in shooting west of downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot west of downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday evening. An IMPD spokesperson said it happened near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue around 7:15 p.m. That's near Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street. (Note: The video above is a 13News...
Fox 59
Shooting leaves 1 in critical condition on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the near west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot a little before 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area near the intersection of West Vermont Street...
Fox 59
1 dead after double shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and another one injured after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police were called to the 9500 block of E 38th Street just after 3 a.m. for a report on a person shot. When they arrived, they found one man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.
Fox 59
4 dead in Indy shootings from Wednesday night to Thursday night
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, heartache within the Haughville neighborhood spoke volumes as friends, family and neighbors rushed to comfort each other. “It’s so heartbreaking to come to scenes like this,” said Officer William Young, IMPD, “and as you can see, you see family members… They’re upset.”
Fox 59
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
Fox 59
One dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened right before noon in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. When...
Fox 59
Man killed in shooting on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was killed in an early morning shooting on Indy’s north side, police say. Officers say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 38th Street. Officers located a man in a backyard with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared deceased at the scene by medics.
Fox 59
3 injured in separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were responding to multiple reports of people shot Thursday night, with three people injured in two separate shootings that were just minutes apart. The first report of a person shot came in to IMPD just before 10 p.m., with officers responding to the 2300 block...
Fox 59
Violent 24 hours in Indy after 4 people shot and killed in the city
Thursday afternoon, police say a man was shot and killed on the near west side. Violent 24 hours in Indy after 4 people shot and …. Thursday afternoon, police say a man was shot and killed on the near west side. Colts on TNF Win. Frank Reich and Matt Ryan...
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
WISH-TV
Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
korncountry.com
Update: S.R. 11 open after serious crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: S.R. 11 is now back open again as of 10:40 a.m., per the Columbus Police Department (CPD). ORGINIAL: S.R. 11 between Spear Road (near the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds) and the new overpass is currently closed to due to a car crash. The circumstances of the...
Fox 59
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Fox 59
Shooting reported near City County Building in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into a shooting that happened downtown Wednesday night, right near the City County Building. Just before 10 p.m., IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 200 block of East Washington Street. That is the same block where the City County Building is located.
Fox 59
IMPD investigates man shot to death in hallway of the troubled Irvington Arms apartment building
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a troubled apartment building on Indy's east side. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot on E. Washington Street. Just before sunrise, a man was found shot to death in a hallway of the Irvington Arms apartments. IMPD...
Fox 59
Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt
IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/man-arrested-for-murder-of-52-year-old-woman-after-3-week-manhunt/. Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after …. IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/man-arrested-for-murder-of-52-year-old-woman-after-3-week-manhunt/. Colts...
