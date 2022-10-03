ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown

The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
ClutchPoints

Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected

Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees. As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands […] The post Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Jose Ramirez’s hilarious $40 million plan to keep key Guardians teammate around

The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he’d be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs

The Seattle Mariners are marching to their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. It is definitely a reason to celebrate for Seattle sports fans. However, the Mariners will be without Jesse Winker for at least the first two rounds of the postseason, assuming of course that the team survive their initial assignments. The Mariners […] The post Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt

The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball

The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s epic Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina message before MLB Playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the best teams in the MLB for so long, having finished under .500 only once this century. This is thanks in no small part to Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, who have led the team to two World Series triumphs in 2006 and 2011. With […] The post Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s epic Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina message before MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Dodgers coach emerging as candidate for Royals manager job after Mike Matheny firing

The Los Angeles Dodgers marched to 111 wins in 2022, the most in franchise history and the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Now, it appears that a member of the Dodgers’ coaching staff is piquing the interest of a team with a managerial opening. The Kansas City Royals, who just fired manager Mike Matheny shortly after the conclusion of their season, are eyeing this Los Angeles coach, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908

Justin Verlander is aging like fine wine. So good is the 39-year-old Houston Astros ace that he is finishing the 2022 MLB regular season with an achievement no human has ever seen since the days of the legendary Cy Young in 1908. Via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle: “At 39, Justin Verlander is the […] The post Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone

Aroldis Chapman’s MLB playoff hopes received an update from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday. Chapman pitched a perfect 7th inning while striking out 2 and ultimately earned the win in New York’s 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. Boone stated that Chapman’s strong performance “helps” his odds of making the Yankees’ MLB […] The post Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
3 bold Padres predictions for MLB Playoff series vs. Mets

The San Diego Padres didn’t go on the tear everyone expected them to go on after the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but they still managed to sneak into the playoffs as the fifth seed in the National League. That may have been the worst case scenario, though, as they will have to take on the New York Mets, who won 101 games this season, in the Wild Card round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Pressure is what you put in your tires’: Alek Manoah hilariously unbothered before MLB Playoffs debut vs. Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays might be a staple of the MLB playoffs, but a certain star of theirs is getting his first taste of postseason action. Alek Manoah has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the American League this season. After the team missed the playoffs in his first year, the righty makes […] The post ‘Pressure is what you put in your tires’: Alek Manoah hilariously unbothered before MLB Playoffs debut vs. Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Identity of lucky fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has finally done it. He has broken Roger Maris’ all-time home run mark by hitting his 62nd homer of the season Tuesday night. It didn’t take Judge long, as he led off the game taking Texas Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco deep for a solo shot to start the game. […] The post Identity of lucky fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
