Welcome to Week 6 of the 2022 high school football season. Games are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday across the state. This is a list of the games, and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.
Lander Edges Riverton in the Battle of Fremont County
The annual football showdown between Fremont County rivals Lander and Riverton was played on Monday in Riverton with Lander prevailing in overtime 29-28. It was a back-and-forth game from start to finish and it was tied at 21 at the end of regulation. In the overtime session, Riverton scored first on a 2-yard run from Nathan Hutchison. Lander tied the game on 4th down and goal on their first possession in overtime as quarterback Brennon Stauffenberg threw a touchdown pass to Evan Stephenson. So the Tigers were down one and an extra point would force another overtime. But Lander decided to go for 2 and the win with Stauffenberg throwing to Gabe Harris for the victory. It was a great way to win and a heartbreaking way to lose for Riverton.
