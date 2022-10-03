The annual football showdown between Fremont County rivals Lander and Riverton was played on Monday in Riverton with Lander prevailing in overtime 29-28. It was a back-and-forth game from start to finish and it was tied at 21 at the end of regulation. In the overtime session, Riverton scored first on a 2-yard run from Nathan Hutchison. Lander tied the game on 4th down and goal on their first possession in overtime as quarterback Brennon Stauffenberg threw a touchdown pass to Evan Stephenson. So the Tigers were down one and an extra point would force another overtime. But Lander decided to go for 2 and the win with Stauffenberg throwing to Gabe Harris for the victory. It was a great way to win and a heartbreaking way to lose for Riverton.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO