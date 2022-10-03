Hochul urges COVID boosters, vigilance as weather cools

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant as COVID-19 continues to linger in communities.

“Stay up to date on vaccinations and be sure to test before you travel or attend a gathering,” Hochul said in a statement Monday. “If you test positive, talk to your doctor about your potential treatment options.”

Case numbers have trended down as bivalent booster shots becoming more widely available. Hochul urged anyone eligible to get the booster if they haven’t. The booster is currently available to anyone age 12 and up (for the Pfizer dose) or 18 (for Moderna.)

Vaccines can be found at local pharmacies, county health departments and individual health care providers. Hochul also urged residents to get their annual flu shot, which is recommended for anyone older than 6 months old.

Some state COVID-19 case numbers were released for the end of September. As of Sept. 30, New York had seen an average of 14.09 cases per 100,000 state residents, with a 7-day average case rate of 21.66 cases per 100,000 residents. Twenty new deaths were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.