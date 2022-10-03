ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen muggers punch NYC straphanger, rob him of phone — and measly $3

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Three young teens slugged a Bronx straphanger and robbed him of his cellphone and wallet – which had a measly $3 in it, according to cops.

The 27-year-old victim was riding a northbound No. 4 train near the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station around 4:50 a.m. Sunday when the trio approached him and punched him in the face, police said.

They then grabbed his phone and wallet, which held the three $1 bills and a credit card, authorities said.

The suspects fled and were captured in footage released by police late Sunday.

Police believe all three suspects are between 14 and 16 years old.

One of them was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTl1c_0iKQwcKx00
The 27-year-old victim was slugged in the face by three apparent teens on a northbound No. 4 train near the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station around 4:50 a.m. Sunday, cops said.
NYPD

A second suspect wore a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes.

The third teen was last seen in a black jacket and gray jeans.

The incident came less than a week after City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán tweeted that “Subway violence is a one-in-a-million event” — outraging a 33-year-old mom who was viciously assaulted inside a Queens station last month.

“As a believer in a violence-free NYC, I still think that’s one too many, but let’s not let fear-mongering politicians and corporate media outlets scare us into thinking we have a dangerous, scary public transit system,” Cabán tweeted last week along with a graph showing subway crimes stats.

But mother of five Elizabeth Gomes — who was recently thrown to the ground and pummeled by a maniac who chased her through the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station – blasted Cabán as wildly out of touch.

“The subway system is dangerous, and for her to post something like that — it seems to me that she doesn’t ride the subway or have anyone to ride it. She doesn’t really understand what it is,” Gomes told The Post. “It’s just getting worse and worse.”

Waheed Foster, who served time for killing his own grandmother, was indicted on attempted murder and assault charges in connection with the attack on Gomes.

Comments / 5

newyoricanlevite
3d ago

funny how they can be up at that time, to rob someone for $3, when they can get a job that pays at minimum $15/ hour... if they have to rob someone for 3 dollars and a cell phone, they most likely can't afford to pay the cell phone bill, much less pay a $2.75 fare.

Reply
6
Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

Tiffany Cabán. Totally out of touch. She should have to ride the subway for a month with no security present. Start charging the parents when juveniles commit crimes. Charge ALL of them. What are the people in New York doing? Not watching the kids. Then you want to whine about your kid being in prison, and being punished. Well a grown man can terrorize people with an axe and walk out with no bail.

Reply
2
 

Related
NBC New York

Disturbing Video Shows Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building

The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator. Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Women in Neon Green Bodysuits Attack Teens on Manhattan Subway

The mother of a 19-year-old girl who was brutally assaulted on the New York City subway by a gang of neon green bodysuit-clad women, says she is furious over the incident. Speaking to the New York Daily News, the mother, who requested anonymity, said her 19-year-old daughter was out with a friend celebrating her birthday when they were beaten and robbed on the train by the gang in green. Both victims, 19, were waiting for an N train in Times Square around 2 a.m. Sunday when the “loud and obnoxious” attackers appeared, the mother said. “In police footage I’ve seen,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Video captures Harlem shooting that injured 2 men

NEW YORK -- New video shows a shooting in Harlem that injured a retired NYPD detective and another person Tuesday.It appears to show a man shooting toward a person in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue. That man and another allegedly returned fire.Police say the former detective was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest.READ MORE: Retired NYPD detective shot in Harlem, 1 other injuredInvestigators believe a 21-year-old man, who was grazed in the neck, was the intended target.Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police release first details in deadly shooting of East Orange teen

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Authorities are revealing the first few details in the deadly shooting of a teen in East Orange. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old victim was shot at around 3:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, just a few steps from three schools as classes were being let out. Sources told CBS2 the teen was shot four times in the head.   He was rushed to University Hospital, but died. Surveillance video shows a crowd of students standing around Monday afternoon before they take off running because of the gunshots. "I was saying I hope God nobody got shot. I really did," said Mike, a 15-year-old who was there. "I turned the corner and next thing you know, I see the kid lay down on the ground with blood, bleeding."   Traumatized by what he saw, Mike called police and walked to the precinct.   "I was sad myself. When I was going to the police station, I was crying actually. I was like, this is crazy," he said.   So far police have made no arrests. Authorities say they're still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.    
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Public Safety
Public Safety
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
Comments / 0

