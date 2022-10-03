Teen muggers punch NYC straphanger, rob him of phone — and measly $3

Three young teens slugged a Bronx straphanger and robbed him of his cellphone and wallet – which had a measly $3 in it, according to cops.

The 27-year-old victim was riding a northbound No. 4 train near the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station around 4:50 a.m. Sunday when the trio approached him and punched him in the face, police said.

They then grabbed his phone and wallet, which held the three $1 bills and a credit card, authorities said.

The suspects fled and were captured in footage released by police late Sunday.

Police believe all three suspects are between 14 and 16 years old.

One of them was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

A second suspect wore a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes.

The third teen was last seen in a black jacket and gray jeans.

The incident came less than a week after City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán tweeted that “Subway violence is a one-in-a-million event” — outraging a 33-year-old mom who was viciously assaulted inside a Queens station last month.

“As a believer in a violence-free NYC, I still think that’s one too many, but let’s not let fear-mongering politicians and corporate media outlets scare us into thinking we have a dangerous, scary public transit system,” Cabán tweeted last week along with a graph showing subway crimes stats.

But mother of five Elizabeth Gomes — who was recently thrown to the ground and pummeled by a maniac who chased her through the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station – blasted Cabán as wildly out of touch.

“The subway system is dangerous, and for her to post something like that — it seems to me that she doesn’t ride the subway or have anyone to ride it. She doesn’t really understand what it is,” Gomes told The Post. “It’s just getting worse and worse.”

Waheed Foster, who served time for killing his own grandmother, was indicted on attempted murder and assault charges in connection with the attack on Gomes.