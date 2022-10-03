‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 113: DJ, Saquon Run Giants to Victory, 3-1 Start

Getty Images

It was “The Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley Show” on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, running Big Blue to a 20-12 victory over the Bears.

It wasn’t pretty and it hasn’t been all season, but the Giants are still 3-1 and you will sign up for that any day of the week. It’s been 11 years since the team started off 3-1 — and that 2011 team won the Super Bowl. The Giants defense played tremendous against a stagnant Bears offense.

To break down the Giants win and 3-1 start, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Brandon London.

UGLY WIN: You don’t apologize for winning games in the NFL. Good-looking throwback jerseys in a throwback-style game. It’s crazy that this team is 3-1 right now with the below-average offensive and special teams play.

Barkley was unbelievable and is having a tremendous comeback season. Paul says anybody that said the Giants should trade Saquon is ridiculous. He made something out of nothing many times on Sunday. Games like this are why you take him No. 2 overall.

There is no offense without Saquon. The wide receiver room is terrible right now. Kenny Golladay looks like a broken man on the field. David Sills is maximizing opportunities. They need Wan'dale Robinson back on the field. Kadarius Toney could be the wildcat guy when he comes back. Toney's injuries are concerning.

Hard to see your top QBs get hurt. Ankle injuries tough for Daniel Jones considering his style running the ball. Tyrod Taylor looked solid coming in. Tynes says players have too much say in concussion protocol and get through it easily even when they are not 100%.

Hard to see your top QBs get hurt. Ankle injuries tough for Daniel Jones considering his style running the ball. Tyrod Taylor looked solid coming in. Tynes says players have too much say in concussion protocol and get through it easily even when they are not 100%. GAME BALLS: Tynes gives his to Tae Crowder, who was tremendous anchoring the defense. Paul gives one to Barkley for obvious reasons. Brandon gives his to the Giants offensive line.

Catch up on all episodes of “ Blue Rush ,” a New York Giants podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.