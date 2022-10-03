Many parents want their kids to take on more responsibility around the house. The question many parents are asking is: should I tie an allowance to chores? On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Steve Siebold, Certified Financial Expert and author of the book ‘How Money Works,’ says YES, they definitely should! Steve says it’s one of the greatest lessons you can teach your kids when it comes to money. What else does he say? Let’s find out. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.

KIDS ・ 3 HOURS AGO