Teaching kids how money works
Many parents want their kids to take on more responsibility around the house. The question many parents are asking is: should I tie an allowance to chores? On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Steve Siebold, Certified Financial Expert and author of the book ‘How Money Works,’ says YES, they definitely should! Steve says it’s one of the greatest lessons you can teach your kids when it comes to money. What else does he say? Let’s find out. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
KIDS・
Survival tips for busy moms from mother of six
This is the crazy time of year when families can get overwhelmed by the demands of going back to school. Colleen Burns, founder of Mom On the Run blog and author of “Momarchy, Why Moms Rule the World,” joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with some survival secrets every mom needs to know.
When you eat may dictate how hungry you are, study says
(CNN) — We all know that eating later in the day isn’t good for our waistlines, but why? A new study weighed in on that question by comparing people who ate the same foods — but at different times in the day. “Does the time that we...
Viral TikToker known for ‘walking on all fours’ demonstrates ‘free training’ workout
Nathaniel Nolan is the TikTok fitness guru who “gets on all fours,” and Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” he explained and demonstrated the concept of free training!
What happens to missing socks? Kid-ing with Kayla reports!
Kid-ing with Kayla — There are a number of reasons one of your socks can go missing. WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan said she’s always experienced this issue but when she had a kid, it happened more often!. @kaylareporting. The Parent News Network is back! @MrShannonLanier #newsvoice...
KIDS・
