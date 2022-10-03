Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter.

But what restaurant in the Lone Star State has the best bowl of chili? Eat This, Not That! released its ranking of the best chili to eat in each state across the United States and we were intrigued to learn where the reportedly best chili in Texas can be found.

The report says, “Chili is one of those warming comfort foods that appear on menus in many different forms. Piled high on a plate of fries, served with a dollop of sour cream, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese , or made sans toppings, this dish is delicious no matter how you like to have it prepared. And lucky for us, there seems to be no shortage of chili found in eateries throughout the country.”

If you’re going to Texas or simply looking for the best the Lone Star State has to offer in terms of chili, you’ll have to head down to Houston! “ The Pit Room’s Texas Red Chili, made with delicious beef and a medley of spices, is brimming with amazing flavor. Some Yelp reviewers have described it as the best chili they have ever had .”

The Pit Room serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, so anytime is a good time to give this Houston spot a shot. When it comes to its chili, you can get a cup or a whole, make it into a Frito pie, or even a loaded Frito pie that’s topped with chopped beef or pulled pork.

For the full list of the best chili bowls in the country, click here !

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.