From the kitchen of Lucas Sin, this recipe for Lo Mai Gai is delicious and well-worth the effort. Lucas swears by using a rice cooker but if you don’t have one, we found the perfect solution: an Instant Pot. To make sticky rice using an Instant Pot, place a steamer basket in the pot with 1 cup of water and rice. Cook the rice for 12 minutes, then let it release pressure naturally for 12 minutes. Remove the lid, put a clean towel between the lid and the pot, and let the rice sit for 15 minutes. —Food52.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO