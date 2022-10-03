Read full article on original website
Our Most Popular Recipes in September
Summer has come and gone, but we can’t possibly say goodbye without highlighting our most popular recipes from September (and singing Wake Me Up When September Ends one more time for good measure). The thing with this time of year is that no one really knows what to make...
Lo Mai Gai (Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf) From Lucas Sin
From the kitchen of Lucas Sin, this recipe for Lo Mai Gai is delicious and well-worth the effort. Lucas swears by using a rice cooker but if you don’t have one, we found the perfect solution: an Instant Pot. To make sticky rice using an Instant Pot, place a steamer basket in the pot with 1 cup of water and rice. Cook the rice for 12 minutes, then let it release pressure naturally for 12 minutes. Remove the lid, put a clean towel between the lid and the pot, and let the rice sit for 15 minutes. —Food52.
