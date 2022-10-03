Fire at Lubbock apartment complex, LFR responds Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m. According to officials, 12 LFR units responded.

A tenant told a journalist on scene that she saw her air conditioner burst into flames. LFR said all apartment units were evacuated, and the American Red Cross was called to help residents impacted by the fire.

“Oh my god I just moved in here on the 16 th . I don’t want to start all over again. I hope it doesn’t completely catch fire,” one resident named Marie said.

“We were able to help get a gentleman’s TV out and some of their belongings before it went up into flames… we did help get everybody out, the fire department did go knocking on doors and asking who had animals… it was four dogs and three cats,” said Angel, a neighbor in an undamaged building.

There were no injuries as of early Monday evening, according to fire officials. LFR said details on the cause could be expected Tuesday morning.

“They devastated but at least everybody is okay and safe,” Angel said.

The Hampton Inn and Suites at 5614 Englewood between Loop and 327 offered significant discounts to residents impacted by the fire.

