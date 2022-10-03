ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Oklahoma Congressman Bill Brewster dies

By Chris Casteel, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

Former Oklahoma congressman Bill Brewster, who represented southeastern Oklahoma districts in the state House and in Congress before becoming a successful lobbyist in Washington, D.C., died on Monday. He was 80.

Brewster had been battling cancer. He died at his home in Marietta. He is survived by his wife, Suzie, daughter Karel, and grandson Braxton.

His body will lie in state at the state Capitol from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Gov. Kevin Stitt, former Oklahoma Congressman Dan Boren and state Rep. Kevin Wallace are expected to speak at a ceremony.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home in Marietta. Services are set for 1 p.m. on Friday at the Crystal Rock Cathedral in Ardmore. U.S. Sen. James Lankford will conduct the service.

"It is with great sadness that Capitol Hill Consulting Group announces the passing of the Honorable Bill Brewster, our friend, founder, and former member of Congress,” a statement released by the Washington, D.C., firm said.

“To know Bill Brewster and to enjoy his personality and generous character truly was a privilege. Bill was a perfectionist and did everything in life with passion and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Whether his role as a husband, father, grandfather, friend, businessman, Congressman, conservationist, or outdoorsman, Bill was a consummate leader and his impact immeasurable.”

William Kent Brewster was born in 1941 in Ardmore. He graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and was a pharmacist and rancher who lived in Marietta before he first ran for elective office in 1983. He served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives as a Democrat from 1983 until 1990. Brewster was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1966 to 1971.

Brewster won the 3rd District congressional seat as a Democrat in 1990 to replace Democrat Wes Watkins. On the day Brewster announced his campaign, a plane carrying two of his children and two family friends crashed near Coalgate. All four were killed: Kecia Brewster, 16; Kent Brewster, 13; Madill newspaperman Herb Pate, 34; and pilot Jack Kirkpatrick, 43.

The Brewsters decided to continue the campaign. They won that one and two more before Brewster retired in 1997 and began his lobbying and consulting career.

Brewster was popul ar with members of both parties during his three terms in Congress, and he helped found the group known as Blue Dogs, moderate Democrats who sought middle ground as Congress became more polarized by party. He resisted attempts by Republicans to get him to change parties.

"I try to represent the people of my rural district of Oklahoma,” Brewster told the Oklahoman in 1995 .

“They're 80 percent registered Democrat. They're also very conservative. And I feel like that I represent Oklahoma Democrats.”

When he announced in 1995 that he would not seek a fourth term, he told The Oklahoman, "If I'm going to make a change, I need to make it now. I didn't want to stay (in Washington) forever. I just felt like I'm from a business background, and I need to go back to that."

Boren, a close friend, said he met Bill and Suzie Brewster more than 30 years ago and that the couple had been part of his life since.

"Bill mentored me and gave me the courage to run for public office," said Boren, who also served in the state Legislature before winning a congressional seat.

"Both he and Suzie taught me a lot about what a good marriage is, life and the pursuit of the great outdoors. Andrea and I are praying for Suzie, Karel and Braxton during this difficult time and will always cherish the memories that we have shared together."

Brewster, an avid outdoorsman, served on the board of the National Rifle Association. He went duck hunting with former President Bill Clinton in 1993 , the first year of Clinton's presidency, but did not talk about the gun control measures Clinton supported.

"We talked a little about criminal problems and crime problems," Brewster said then. "We never got off into the specifics of (gun control) because our views are somewhat different. That's not necessarily what you get into when you're out having an enjoyable time."

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore, said Monday, “Throughout his career, Bill was always a doer as opposed to being a complainer. He worked with both parties to advance the conservative causes and Oklahoma interests that he championed throughout his career both in and out of public service.

“In all that he did, Bill’s indispensable partner was his beloved wife, Suzie. They were a team in everything they did. It is impossible to think of one without thinking of the other.”

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said, "During our shared years in Congress, Bill understood what true bipartisanship meant and worked hard for Oklahomans throughout his time in the Oklahoma delegation. I don’t remember one time that we were in disagreement with each other. But more importantly, we became close friends and remained so until the day of his passing — we have lost a good Oklahoman and a great man today … and a brother.”

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, said, "Bill lived life with an immeasurable amount of passion and always strived to do better for his community and those he cherished. Throughout our working together in Congress, I could always look to Bill’s principled characteristics and leadership even though we represented different parties in Congress. No one represented Oklahoma as a finer statesman than Bill Brewster."

Former Gov. David Walters called Brewster "a strong Oklahoma leader who served us well. When Bill and Suzie experienced the unimaginable tragedy of the loss of two children in a plane crash, the entire state embraced their grief. pray that he is reunited now with Kecia and Kent."

Note: This story has been updated

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former Oklahoma Congressman Bill Brewster dies

