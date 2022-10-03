Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
James Benjamin “JB” Hardin
James Benjamin “JB” Hardin, 75, of Glasgow, entered his home in Heaven Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Tristar Centennial Hospital. He was born in Glasgow on February 6, 1947, to the Late Roy Johnson and Arah Dane Hardin (Bartley). JB retired from Eaton Axle and was a longtime member of the Refuge Christ of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Lavonna Welch
Lavonna Dene Welch, 71, of Smiths Grove, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, KY on October 16, 1950, to the late Harlan Monroe Welch and Elnora Williams Welch. Ms. Welch work several places in her life. mostly office and clerical duties. She was a member of Shiloh General Baptist Church for many years. She was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
wcluradio.com
Robert Preston Calfee
Robert Preston Calfee, 69, Glasgow, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Chicago, he was the son of the late Dale and Juanita Baumgardner Calfee. He was a retired truck driver. Survivors include four children: Christopher Calfee of Itasca, IL, Carolyn Green...
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Apostle Allen Dice
Apostle Allen Dice, age 74, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, He was employed by Mid-West Logistic Systems and a former employee of Semline LLC Trucking. He was the founder and Pastor of Wigwam Full Gospel Church in Cave City. He was the founder of the Full Gospel Association of Churches.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 27, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Katherine J. Duvon-Santos, 20, and Martine A. Lopez, 27, both of Paducah. Lydia B. Skaggs, 23, and Bryce J. Martin, 23, both of Cave City. Sept. 28, 2022:. Erin A....
wdrb.com
Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
wcluradio.com
Norma Marlene Meredith
Norma Marlene Meredith, 74, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, KY on March 24, 1948, to the late Jewell Crawhorn and Tressie Stone Crawhorn. Mrs. Meredith and her husband Dallas were co-owner and operator of Dallas Welding Company and was a member of the Old Zion Methodist Church.
RELATED PEOPLE
wcluradio.com
Phillip Scott Zamtuk
Phillip Scott Zamtuk, 65, Glasgow, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence. Phil was born November 19, 1956 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Lawrence and Betty (Mentz) Zamtuk. He attended West Pullman Elementary and Fenger High School in Chicago. He graduated from Glasgow High School. Phil...
k105.com
Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown
A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
lakercountry.com
Old Fonthill post office damaged in crash
An historic Russell County landmark was severely damaged earlier this week during a one-vehicle crash eight miles east of Russell Springs on KY 76, according to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston. Polston said that around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, a 2021 Ford F-550 being driven by 37-year-old Melissa Thomas of Louisville...
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Antique Tractor & Engine Club Show in Woodburn, Kentucky
WOODBURN, Ky. – In Woodburn, the Antique Tractor & Engine Club is having a show to support the Woodburn Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Woodburn Cemetery does not receive any state or federal funding, so the local club is using this free entry show to raise funds for the cemetery’s maintenance fund. Mark Crump, president of the club, told News 40 in an interview that there are some newer tractors in the show, but it will mostly be antique models from the 1930s through the 1960s.
wcluradio.com
Barren County issues burn ban amid dry conditions
GLASGOW — A burn ban has been issued in Barren County. Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale said local fire chiefs and emergency management requested the ban due to increased risks associated with dry conditions and fire hazard conditions. “I agree with them,” he said. “These folks are the ones...
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
clayconews.com
NARCOTICS SEIZURE, ARRESTS IN WAYNE COUNTY, KENTUCKY FOLLOW A SEPTEMBER 13TH SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE INVESTIGATION IN MONTICELLO
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a check on a suspicious vehicle lead to the arrest of two Wayne County women in September on drug trafficking charges. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 2:00 A.M. Deputies Derek...
wnky.com
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
WBKO
Allen County K9 officer dies following procedure
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that its K9 Officer, Niko has passed away. According to a Facebook post, K9 Niko died as a result of complications from a scheduled operation on Wednesday. Niko joined the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as...
Comments / 0