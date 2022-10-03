WOODBURN, Ky. – In Woodburn, the Antique Tractor & Engine Club is having a show to support the Woodburn Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Woodburn Cemetery does not receive any state or federal funding, so the local club is using this free entry show to raise funds for the cemetery’s maintenance fund. Mark Crump, president of the club, told News 40 in an interview that there are some newer tractors in the show, but it will mostly be antique models from the 1930s through the 1960s.

