Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday its Aspiring Leaders program has selected 21 teachers for the next cohort of leadership development training. The third cohort since the program was launched in 2016, it gives teachers the privilege and opportunity to advance their leadership potential. While completion of the program is not a guarantee of being hired for future leadership positions, of the previous two cohorts’ 39 participants, 23 have been promoted to serve in school or district administrator positions.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO