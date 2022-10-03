ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Grice Connect

Bulloch County Zoning Moratorium Committee issues first report

The Bulloch County Moratorium Committee issued their first interim report this week. The steering committee was formed consisting of nine stakeholders appointed to study the recommended updates and changes. Assisted by County staff and consultants with the requisite expertise, this committee will provide findings or recommendations that can be used by the Board of Commissioners to act as the moratorium proceeds and concludes.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

21 Bulloch County Schools’ Teachers Selected as Aspiring Leaders

Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday its Aspiring Leaders program has selected 21 teachers for the next cohort of leadership development training. The third cohort since the program was launched in 2016, it gives teachers the privilege and opportunity to advance their leadership potential. While completion of the program is not a guarantee of being hired for future leadership positions, of the previous two cohorts’ 39 participants, 23 have been promoted to serve in school or district administrator positions.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

City Council approves two downtown TAD projects

The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4th. The council approved two Downtown Tax Allocation District (TAD) projects. One will help fund construction of a bridge over a drainage ditch and boardwalk which will connect the Visit Statesboro/Farmers Market building to...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Election Supervisor Shontay Jones to speak at DAR meeting

The Archibald Bulloch Chapter of the NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11:30 a.m. The program will feature Mrs. Shontay Jones, Election Supervisor for the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration. With our mid-term election coming up in November, it will be a timely and informative program.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
SAVANNAH, GA
buffalonynews.net

SNAP Takes a Historic Approach to Green Building

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The third phase of Savannah Neighborhood Action Project (SNAP) in the city's historic district is now certified under NGBS Green, a nationally recognized green building program by Home Innovation Research Labs. The $25 million affordable housing development renovated under Georgia's Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) includes 55 buildings around Savannah's Dixon Park and Victorian District - some dating back to the 1800's.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah City Council considering changes to alcohol ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Changes could be coming to Savannah businesses that serve alcohol as City Council considers making revisions to the current alcoholic beverage ordinance. Mayor Van Johnson said alcohol is a big part of Savannah, with hundreds of businesses having permits to sell. But he said the rules need to allow those businesses […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8

Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Savannah airport earns Best in the U.S. readers’ choice award

Savannah/Hilton Head International has been dubbed the best airport in the U.S. by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. “We greatly appreciate being recognized by Condé Nast Readers for all the hard work our employees and our business partners do on a daily basis to help ensure a great customer experience,” said Savannah Airport Commission executive director Greg Kelly.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Meet the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market: Willow Farmer

Willow Farmer, lanky and tall, moves as quickly as a tiger in the full-time market manager position at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. With a smile and accommodating words, Farmer, in a jacket as bright and as orange as the pumpkins and harvest crafts of the latest season of fall, darts to and fro as tables are set up early each Saturday morning — as early as 7 or 7:30.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Schools will not make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian

Bulloch County School District students will not be required to make up the classes that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The Bulloch County School District closed schools on Sept. 29 and 30 due to the National Weather Service reports, which, at the time, predicted the possibility of tropical storm-force winds due to Hurricane Ian.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

