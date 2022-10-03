Read full article on original website
Bulloch County Zoning Moratorium Committee issues first report
The Bulloch County Moratorium Committee issued their first interim report this week. The steering committee was formed consisting of nine stakeholders appointed to study the recommended updates and changes. Assisted by County staff and consultants with the requisite expertise, this committee will provide findings or recommendations that can be used by the Board of Commissioners to act as the moratorium proceeds and concludes.
allongeorgia.com
21 Bulloch County Schools’ Teachers Selected as Aspiring Leaders
Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday its Aspiring Leaders program has selected 21 teachers for the next cohort of leadership development training. The third cohort since the program was launched in 2016, it gives teachers the privilege and opportunity to advance their leadership potential. While completion of the program is not a guarantee of being hired for future leadership positions, of the previous two cohorts’ 39 participants, 23 have been promoted to serve in school or district administrator positions.
Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber partners with Development Authority to host State of the Region and Business Expo
The Statesboro Bulloch Chamber is partnering with the Development Authority of Bulloch County to host the first ever State of the Region and Business Expo on Monday, Oct. 24, at J.I. Clements Stadium, home of Georgia Southern Eagle Baseball. The event will start at 6 p.m. with networking and food....
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
City Council approves two downtown TAD projects
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4th. The council approved two Downtown Tax Allocation District (TAD) projects. One will help fund construction of a bridge over a drainage ditch and boardwalk which will connect the Visit Statesboro/Farmers Market building to...
Bulloch County Election Supervisor Shontay Jones to speak at DAR meeting
The Archibald Bulloch Chapter of the NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11:30 a.m. The program will feature Mrs. Shontay Jones, Election Supervisor for the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration. With our mid-term election coming up in November, it will be a timely and informative program.
Kiwanis Club dedicates 2022 fair to Danny Beall posthumously
At the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro’s meeting on Thursday, 2022 Fair Chair Lisa Turner presented the 2022 fair dedication to the 2021 Fair Chair, the late Danny Beall. Mr. Beall died in June. The award was presented posthumously to his widow, Karen Beall, who is also a member of the club.
wtoc.com
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
buffalonynews.net
SNAP Takes a Historic Approach to Green Building
SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The third phase of Savannah Neighborhood Action Project (SNAP) in the city's historic district is now certified under NGBS Green, a nationally recognized green building program by Home Innovation Research Labs. The $25 million affordable housing development renovated under Georgia's Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) includes 55 buildings around Savannah's Dixon Park and Victorian District - some dating back to the 1800's.
Efforts continue to improve the Vernon River watershed; Free rain barrels to be given away
In a partnership between the City of Savannah and Ogeechee Riverkeeper, efforts are underway to heal the Vernon watershed by collecting litter and mitigating flash flooding. “These waterways are lifelines to Savannah’s environmental and economic health,” said Laura Walker, water resources environmental manager for the City of Savannah.
Savannah City Council considering changes to alcohol ordinance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Changes could be coming to Savannah businesses that serve alcohol as City Council considers making revisions to the current alcoholic beverage ordinance. Mayor Van Johnson said alcohol is a big part of Savannah, with hundreds of businesses having permits to sell. But he said the rules need to allow those businesses […]
allongeorgia.com
Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8
Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
Savannah airport earns Best in the U.S. readers’ choice award
Savannah/Hilton Head International has been dubbed the best airport in the U.S. by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. “We greatly appreciate being recognized by Condé Nast Readers for all the hard work our employees and our business partners do on a daily basis to help ensure a great customer experience,” said Savannah Airport Commission executive director Greg Kelly.
Time to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
This year marks the fifteenth year that the Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH) board members, staff and volunteers are coming together to support OAH’s Community Chicken Dinner fundraiser. The annual event helps raise critical funds to support OAH mission and raise recognition in the community for the vital role OAH serves.
Meet the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market: Willow Farmer
Willow Farmer, lanky and tall, moves as quickly as a tiger in the full-time market manager position at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. With a smile and accommodating words, Farmer, in a jacket as bright and as orange as the pumpkins and harvest crafts of the latest season of fall, darts to and fro as tables are set up early each Saturday morning — as early as 7 or 7:30.
Public Safety Agencies are Ready for Ian | Local State of Emergency Issued
Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety Director activated the Bulloch County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday morning September 29, 2022. Wynn brought together critical function public safety leaders to brief them on expectations of the impact of Ian to Bulloch County. Wynn also reviewed the emergency management plan and received...
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
Schools will not make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
Bulloch County School District students will not be required to make up the classes that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The Bulloch County School District closed schools on Sept. 29 and 30 due to the National Weather Service reports, which, at the time, predicted the possibility of tropical storm-force winds due to Hurricane Ian.
Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
