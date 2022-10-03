ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Spilling the tea: Dino hat & Halloween costumes

Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson talk about Ashley’s dino hat that she’s making for our former director’s new baby. Brittany also shares a picture of the died jacket we started demonstrating on yesterday’s show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifehacks#Vampire#Bat#Halloween Costume#Diy
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor

As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
DRINKS
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy