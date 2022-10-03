In any given year, 200 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies change hands, raising much needed funds to keep local Scout troops — and their communities — thriving. Girl Scout Troop 1395 swarmed the community this year with their Caramel deLites, shortbread and, of course, the ever-popular Thin Mints. Their sales might be in the thousands, rather than the millions, but the Freeport Scouts had one goal in mind this year — One Life Christian Church in Baldwin.

FREEPORT, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO