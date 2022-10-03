Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport continues winning streak
Coming off a 13-win season and a trip to the Nassau Class AA girls’ volleyball playoffs, Freeport set a lofty goal this fall and is more than halfway to accomplishing it after sweeping Malverne on Monday evening, 25-14, 27-25, 25-17 to stay perfect atop Conference AA/B3. The Red Devils,...
Herald Community Newspapers
More support, clinics aid Lawrence football rebound
More support, clinics aid Lawrence football rebound. Lawrence School District football is no stranger to the highs and lows that every athletic program experiences, and that program, which was a powerhouse just a few years ago, has been in decline in recent seasons. More support, clinics aid Lawrence football rebound.
Herald Community Newspapers
Grennan brothers win car racing championship
Riverhead Raceway initially started as a dirt track in the 1950s but grew to become a staple for passionate motor racers like Glen Cove natives Owen and Chase Grennan. The 26-acre raceway offers multiple divisions on Saturday nights from May to December, including a crate modified division that was introduced in 2016.
midislandtimes.com
New Jewish academy opens in Plainview
The Mercaz Academy, which opened in Plainview, earlier this month, bills itself as a multifaceted institution of learning. Jeffrey Lichtman, president of the Mercaz Academy, said there are two components that make up the school. “We have one area, which is our educational leadership component and also our lay leadership,...
Herald Community Newspapers
New to Glen Cove, and a new state baseball hall of famer
He’s not just developing a baseball player; he’s developing people and life skills through sports.”. The United States Merchant Marine Academy’s assistant baseball coach, Lou Bernardi, a new Glen Cove resident, will be inducted into the 2023 class of the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame.
Herald Community Newspapers
Glen Cove school crossing guard hit by SUV in critical condition
A crossing guard is in critical condition after he was struck by a sports utility vehicle this morning near Deasy Elementary School. A car traveling south on Dosoris Lane in Glen Cove hit Carlos Vasquez near Maple Avenue just before 9 a.m., while he was helping some students cross the road. A Glen Cove resident, Vasquez, 58, has been a crossing guard with the Glen Cove City School District since April 2021.
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford Museum hosts successful fall festival
It looks like Mark Simonson Jr.’s efforts to save the Seaford Historical Museum have been a success. Simonson, who is the youngest lifetime member of the Seaford Historical Society, ran a lemonade stand several weekends throughout the summer to raise funds for the museum. The building was falling apart and in need of repairs, threatening the precious jewels of Seaford’s history that lie inside of it.
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
suffolkcountynews.net
Flying Dutchmen win last drill of the 2022 season
The West Sayville Fire Department Flying Dutchmen drill team came out on top, winning against 13 other volunteer fire departments from Suffolk County on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Hagerman Fire …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Loved ones mourn loss of father fatally stabbed at Atlantic Avenue Station
Family and colleagues are mourning the loss of a man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue Station last weekend.
longislandadvance.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Yardbarker
The Yankees And Mets Both Set NYC History
The entire city of New York has had a reason to be excited this MLB season. After some big offseason moves, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets looked like legitimate postseason contenders. Regardless of if you’re a Yankees fan or a Mets fan, it’s a fun...
Herald Community Newspapers
Tom Dunn takes reins at Tilles Center
Wantagh, Seaford and Levittown are strongly linked by school zoning while their residents share common roads, parks and preserves. These communities can now also proudly lay claim to the leading man at the Tilles Center. Tom Dunn, a Levittown native, has been named the new executive director at Tilles, Long...
Herald Community Newspapers
School bus cameras are coming
Motorists in Glen Cove who drive around a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended will now be caught on camera, thanks to the city’s new agreement with Bus Patrol America LLC to install and operate monitoring systems on school buses for the purpose of recording vehicle violations.
Herald Community Newspapers
The next grand marshal
Michael Dunphy, center, the owner of the Wantagh Inn, was named grand marshal of Wantagh’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sept. 28. With him were, from left, Chamber of Commerce Vice Presidents Marilynne Rich and Karen Lofgren; President Cathy Powell; Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, the 2022 grand marshal; 2019 Grand Marshal John Murray Jr.; Parade Chairman Chris Brown; and Hempstead Town Councilman Christopher Carini.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra "gossip" pages need to stop
The Hofstra “gossip” Instagram accounts need to stop. Accounts such as @hofstrabeef, @hofstramissedconnections and @hofconfessions are ridiculous. We’re all at an age where we should be able to have a civil conversation on the malice or drama felt toward each other. Posting it anonymously only stirs the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Girl Scouts ‘buzz’ toward some successful cookie sales
In any given year, 200 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies change hands, raising much needed funds to keep local Scout troops — and their communities — thriving. Girl Scout Troop 1395 swarmed the community this year with their Caramel deLites, shortbread and, of course, the ever-popular Thin Mints. Their sales might be in the thousands, rather than the millions, but the Freeport Scouts had one goal in mind this year — One Life Christian Church in Baldwin.
Heartwarming video shows Elmont students reuniting with beloved principal
Next week will mark the return of Kevin Dougherty, Elmont Memorial High School's principal whose departure was announced in August.
Herald Community Newspapers
Taking a tour of the Wantagh Museum
As temperatures cool down, leaves begin to change color, and the sun sets sooner, residents of Wantagh may be looking for new ways to spend their free time without going to the beach. Luckily, Wantagh has something in town that might be the perfect autumn weekend activity. The Wantagh Museum...
Herald Community Newspapers
Go to the Succos Fair in Cedarhurst Park
A partnership between a pair of Five Towns organizations that illustrates the benefits of change in the community will once again bring the Succos Fair to Andrew J. Parse Cedarhurst Park Oct. 12 and Oct. 13. Succos — or Sukkot, depending on whether you use the Sephardic or Ashkenazi word...
