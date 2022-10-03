Read full article on original website
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years. Hinch also said hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues.
