Margaret Sue Mitchell Weldon
Four Oaks, NC: Ms. Margaret Sue Mitchell Weldon, age 83, of E. Sanders Street passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM – Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Corinth United Methodist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks. Officiating will be Rev. Gainus Sikes.
Barbara Erwin Lee
Smithfield- Barbara Erwin Jones Lee, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Smithfield. Born in Johnston County on February 16, 1943, she was a daughter to the late William Jones Jr. and Margaret Louise Overbee Jones. Barbara graduated from the Wilson School of Nursing...
Rayford Earl Hill
Rayford Earl Hill, 85, long time resident of Selma, NC, left these earthly bounds on October 5, 2022. He is predeceased by his father, Eddie Hill and mother, Hattie Stanley Hill; sisters, Lib, Cindy, Mable, Faye, Brenda, Marie and brother Eddie Wilson Hill. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Winstead Hill; his sons, Toney (Maureen) of Virginia, Roland (Sharon) of South Carolina; and daughter, Sonia Parker (Joe) of Pennsylvania; four grand children, Karen, David, Andrew and Savannah; three great grand children, Kayla, Joshua, Gabby; sisters, Louise Clemmons, Patsy Worrells; brothers, GB Hill and Linwood Hill; stepson, Gregg Joyner (Mandy); stepdaughter Angela Joyner; three step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
Renee Irene Tart
Renee Irene Broughton Tart, age 49, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home. Born May 30, 1973 in Johnston County she was the daughter of the Monnie Irene Barbour Broughton. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Luke Worrells and Baby Worrells. Renee was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Clayton.
Wilson’s Mills Elementary’s New Principal Brings Expertise To Johnston County
Wilson’s Mills Elementary’s new principal, Dondi Pate, is one of the latest additions to Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) for the 2022-23 school year, and it’s no accident that she is here. A 25- year veteran in education, Pate has spent the last 18 years in Sampson...
2021 Visitor Spending Increased In Johnston County
RALEIGH – Recovery in visitor spending was felt statewide in 2021 with all 100 counties seeing increases, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
Sampson County Man Reels In $100,000 Lottery Win
RALEIGH – An avid fisher and hunter, Michael Montgomery of Autryville tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and caught a $100,000 prize. “I work, I hunt, and I fish,” he said. Montgomery, a 41-year-old landscaper, bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express...
Archer Lodge Accident Injures 5
ARCHER LODGE – Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Covered Bridge Road and Castleberry Road. The collision involved a pickup truck and a passenger car. Four young people in the car, ages 18 and under, were injured, one seriously. The truck driver was also injured. The...
Household Appliance Linked To Residential Fire
ANGIER – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the apparent cause of a weekend fire that heavily damaged a home in the West Johnston community. The blaze, at 169 Sandee Drive, Angier, was reported to the Johnston County 911 Center around 2:20pm Saturday. The West Johnston,...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
Angier Man Accused Of Fleeing From Deputies
BENSON – Johnston County deputies arrested a 22 year-old Angier man after he allegedly tried to outrun officers. On September 7th around 9:00pm, a deputy sheriff was traveling northbound on Highway 50 near McGee’s Crossroads. The officer met a southbound motorcycle he clocked on radar traveling 94 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond
DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
Two NC men killed due to Ian
Two people died in North Carolina this weekend as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Johnston County Middle School Principal Arrested On Misdemeanor Stalking Warrant
FOUR OAKS – A Johnston County middle school principal has been suspended following his arrest on a misdemeanor warrant. William Anthony Whitaker, age 44, of Garner was arrested October 3 around 6:00pm by Johnston County deputies. Whitaker was charged with misdemeanor stalking on a warrant obtained September 29 by...
School Board Member Censured For Inappropriate Texts About Female Employee
SMITHFIELD – In a special called meeting Thursday afternoon, the Johnston County Public School Board voted to censure board member Ronald Johnson for inappropriate text messages he made about a female school employee. This is the second time, Mr. Johnson has been censured by the school board. During a...
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Home Invasion Suspect Shot While Stealing Dog, Authorities Report
DUNN – A Johnston County man was shot during a reported home invasion, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:45am Tuesday, Harnett County deputies responded to a reported home invasion on Bear Lane outside of Dunn. Deputies spoke with a 29 year-old woman who said she...
Goldsboro Man Receives 25 Years In Federal Prison
NEW BERN – Edquan Battle, 35, of Goldsboro, was sentenced recently to 300 months in prison for his role in a multi-county meth operation. “This conviction is a part of our coordinated efforts to dismantle and disrupt the criminal networks that are bringing illegal drugs into our communities,” said Michael Easley, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
Orange County murders: Suspect in custody
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday investigators detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods. Woods and Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Their bodies were found in a field by people...
