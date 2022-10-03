ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Grove, NC

jocoreport.com

Margaret Sue Mitchell Weldon

Four Oaks, NC: Ms. Margaret Sue Mitchell Weldon, age 83, of E. Sanders Street passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM – Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Corinth United Methodist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks. Officiating will be Rev. Gainus Sikes.
FOUR OAKS, NC
jocoreport.com

Barbara Erwin Lee

Smithfield- Barbara Erwin Jones Lee, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Smithfield. Born in Johnston County on February 16, 1943, she was a daughter to the late William Jones Jr. and Margaret Louise Overbee Jones. Barbara graduated from the Wilson School of Nursing...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Rayford Earl Hill

Rayford Earl Hill, 85, long time resident of Selma, NC, left these earthly bounds on October 5, 2022. He is predeceased by his father, Eddie Hill and mother, Hattie Stanley Hill; sisters, Lib, Cindy, Mable, Faye, Brenda, Marie and brother Eddie Wilson Hill. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Winstead Hill; his sons, Toney (Maureen) of Virginia, Roland (Sharon) of South Carolina; and daughter, Sonia Parker (Joe) of Pennsylvania; four grand children, Karen, David, Andrew and Savannah; three great grand children, Kayla, Joshua, Gabby; sisters, Louise Clemmons, Patsy Worrells; brothers, GB Hill and Linwood Hill; stepson, Gregg Joyner (Mandy); stepdaughter Angela Joyner; three step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Renee Irene Tart

Renee Irene Broughton Tart, age 49, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home. Born May 30, 1973 in Johnston County she was the daughter of the Monnie Irene Barbour Broughton. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Luke Worrells and Baby Worrells. Renee was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Clayton.
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

2021 Visitor Spending Increased In Johnston County

RALEIGH – Recovery in visitor spending was felt statewide in 2021 with all 100 counties seeing increases, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Sampson County Man Reels In $100,000 Lottery Win

RALEIGH – An avid fisher and hunter, Michael Montgomery of Autryville tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and caught a $100,000 prize. “I work, I hunt, and I fish,” he said. Montgomery, a 41-year-old landscaper, bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Archer Lodge Accident Injures 5

ARCHER LODGE – Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Covered Bridge Road and Castleberry Road. The collision involved a pickup truck and a passenger car. Four young people in the car, ages 18 and under, were injured, one seriously. The truck driver was also injured. The...
ARCHER LODGE, NC
jocoreport.com

Household Appliance Linked To Residential Fire

ANGIER – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the apparent cause of a weekend fire that heavily damaged a home in the West Johnston community. The blaze, at 169 Sandee Drive, Angier, was reported to the Johnston County 911 Center around 2:20pm Saturday. The West Johnston,...
ANGIER, NC
jocoreport.com

Angier Man Accused Of Fleeing From Deputies

BENSON – Johnston County deputies arrested a 22 year-old Angier man after he allegedly tried to outrun officers. On September 7th around 9:00pm, a deputy sheriff was traveling northbound on Highway 50 near McGee’s Crossroads. The officer met a southbound motorcycle he clocked on radar traveling 94 mph in a 55 mph zone.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Stabbing Suspect Held On $500,000 Bond

DUNN – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28 year-old man on felony assault charges in connection with a stabbing August 22 around 8:50pm. Deputies said Jose Luis Mata Pena, age 35, of Clayton was stabbed in the side with a knife during a domestic altercation outside a home in the 500 block of Jumping Run Road, Dunn, a southern Johnston County address.
DUNN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
jocoreport.com

Home Invasion Suspect Shot While Stealing Dog, Authorities Report

DUNN – A Johnston County man was shot during a reported home invasion, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:45am Tuesday, Harnett County deputies responded to a reported home invasion on Bear Lane outside of Dunn. Deputies spoke with a 29 year-old woman who said she...
DUNN, NC
jocoreport.com

Goldsboro Man Receives 25 Years In Federal Prison

NEW BERN – Edquan Battle, 35, of Goldsboro, was sentenced recently to 300 months in prison for his role in a multi-county meth operation. “This conviction is a part of our coordinated efforts to dismantle and disrupt the criminal networks that are bringing illegal drugs into our communities,” said Michael Easley, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Orange County murders: Suspect in custody

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday investigators detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods. Woods and Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Their bodies were found in a field by people...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

