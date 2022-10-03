ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time announced for Longhorns home game Oct. 15 against Iowa State

By Billy Gates
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns and Iowa State Cyclones will kick off their Oct. 15 matchup at 11 a.m. from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas Athletics announced Monday.

The network airing the game is still a question, but it will be either ABC or ESPN2. That will be decided after all games are done on Oct. 8, and the Longhorns have a pretty big one that day.

While the offense was great, the Texas defense made huge strides in WVU win

Texas takes on rival Oklahoma in the 118th Red River Showdown at 11 a.m. from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Historically, the Longhorns have been very good against the Cyclones. Texas is 14-5 all-time against Iowa State and 8-2 against them at home. Last season, Breece Hall and the Cyclones ran past the Longhorns 30-7 in Ames, Iowa. Hall is playing for the New York Jets in the NFL.

Following the home game against Iowa State, the Longhorns go on the road for two weeks to Stillwater, Oklahoma and Manhattan, Kansas before coming back home Nov. 12 to take on TCU.

