Vote for the Week 6 Tuscaloosa area boys high school athlete of the week

There were several top performers in Tuscaloosa area high school sports for the week of Sept. 26, but only one can be voted athlete of the week.

To nominate a player for a future athlete of the week poll, email jrushin@gannett.com.

Fans may vote in the poll below one time per hour per device. The poll closes at 11 a.m. Thursday. VOTES SENT TO EMAIL WILL NOT COUNT.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items at any time, email jrushin@gannett.com or sports@tuscaloosanews.com.

WEEK 6 TOP PERFORMERS:American Christian Academy's Carson Sute passes for five touchdowns in 35-10 win

LATEST FB RANKINGS:Week 7 Tuscaloosa-area high school football rankings: New No. 3 after big region win

AJ Lowe, Sulligent football: Rushed four times for 178 yards and three touchdowns and had 198 all-purpose yards in a 34-0 win over Greene County.

Roderick Brown, Linden football: Rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns and had eight tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery in a 28-7 win vs. Sweet Water.

Rayshawn Williams, Gordo football: Scored on runs of 61 and 5 yards and a 66-yard touchdown reception. He finished with six carries for 110 yards in a 56-15 win against Carbon Hill.

Hollis Strawbridge, Fayette County football: Recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and tallied six tackles in a 35-7 win against Oakman.

Sawyer Deerman, Tuscaloosa County football: Threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 38-28 win against Spain Park.

Ethan Crawford, Hillcrest football: Passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 63-19 win against Central.

Trey Lawley, West Blocton football: Connected withTyseon Smith on a pair of touchdown passes in a 57-0 win against Holt.

Braden Green, Northside football: Passed for 65 yards and one touchdown and rushed 29 times for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 win vs. Corner.

Ty’Darrion Lewis, Greensboro football: Ran for two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in a 28-24 victory over Midfield.

Kalen Oswalt, Holy Spirit football: Collected nearly 300 yards of total offense in a 35-21 loss to Berry.

Taylor Halperin, Northridge football: Had a momentum-changing 78-yard reception and caught a 7-yard TD from Rowdy Christensen in a 21-14 win against McAdory.

Fraquan Hutton, Sipsey Valley football: Made four sacks, one for a safety, in a 33-14 win against Montevallo.