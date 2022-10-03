Read full article on original website
SD regulator, trust lawyer fire back at Pandora Papers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The release of the Pandora Papers that gave the public a glimpse into the confidential world of financial trusts in South Dakota and other states last year was “a major crime,” an attorney who advises national and international clients told the audience Wednesday at a conference of the South Dakota Trust Association.
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
Avera receives $4 million to help rural pregnant women
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rural eastern South Dakota will be the focus of services funded in part by a total $4 million grant received by Avera. Avera said Tuesday that it will receive $1 million a year over four years in Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies Program (RMOMS) funding to help increase rural access to obstetrics services.
Anglers react to Ohio walleye incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When an organizer of several large fishing tournaments in South Dakota heard that two anglers had been accused of putting weights inside fish in an Ohio tournament, he felt sick. “This incident is so tough,” said Curt Underhill of The Fishing Crew of South...
Candidates discuss travel, role of the Governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Campaigning, governing, traveling, representing. All are things that are part of holding the office of governor of a U.S. state in 2022. We live today in a time when decisions made by entities in other states and within the federal government effect South Dakota, and vice versa. While the travels of Governor Kristi Noem have been points of interest in recent years, it is undeniable that the person holding the Office of the Governor will have reason from time to time to leave the state.
DGA undecided on helping Smith’s run for SD governor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Kristi Noem has received at least $2,680,000 since 2020 from the Republican Governors Association’s Right Turn political action committee as she seeks election to a second term this November as South Dakota’s governor. Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association hasn’t decided yet whether its...
DCI investigation, battery dangers and frost
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday!. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. An investigation is underway by the South Dakota DCI into potential illegal activity occurring within the Yankton County Department of Equalization. A Northwest Iowa couple is...
A gap in coverage for South Dakota foster kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer the South Dakota Department of Social Services announced Governor Kristi Noem’s Stronger Families Together initiative recruited more than 300 new foster families. It’s a tough, but important job and one the state needs more families to fill. KELOLAND Investigates one of...
What’s the outlook for flu season?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot to enjoy about October, including the fall weather and the changing of the leaves, but flu season isn’t so nice. “We’re seeing some activity in especially in the southern U.S. and southeastern U.S. and it should be taking off in South Dakota fairly soon here,” Sanford Health infectious disease physician Dr. Susan Hoover said.
Noem’s national donors; house fire; kidney transplant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning. Two people...
Medicaid patients struggle to find orthodontic care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This November, South Dakota voters will have a chance to decide whether Medicaid should be expanded to cover more people. At the end of August, there were 147,630 the people on Medicaid, including nearly 93,000 children. Medicaid provides access to health care many families...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 deaths reported; Active cases up slightly; Hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,033 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 12 from 3,021 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and eight men in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 40-49 (1); 60-69; 70-70 (3); 80+ (6). New deaths were in the following counties: Codington (1), Edmunds (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (3), Potter (2), Roberts (1), Union (1) and Walworth (1). One death was removed from Haakon County.
‘Halloween’ slasher Michael Myers is hiding in every listing photo of New Hampshire home: Can you spot him?
(NEXSTAR) – A real estate agent in New Hampshire is making it easier than ever to imagine yourself being relentlessly stalked across the grounds of a lovely two-bedroom Cape-style home. Tom Bolduc, of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in southern New Hampshire, has been in the business for a little...
Much colder air arrives tomorrow; Warmer again next week
Some welcome rain has moved across the region the past 24 hours with .70″ in Philip and .43″ at Pierre. Many other areas have been much less with the precipitation. Those scattered showers are in the process of moving to the east and we do expect clearing skies from west to east during the day.
