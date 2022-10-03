Read full article on original website
Fans Leave Stadium Before Overtime of Ugly Broncos-Colts Game
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to...
Bears Want Justin Fields to Follow ‘Process,' But What If That Fails Him?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The quarterback education of Justin Fields is a process, one which the Bears hope yields weekly, incremental progress for the second-year signal-caller. That Fields' 11 completions and 174 yards in the Bears' Week 4 loss to the New York Giants were both season highs speaks to the slow grind this journey will be over the next 13 games.
Vikings Scouting Report: Info on Bears Week 5 Opponent
Scouting report: How Vikings stack up vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears face a familiar foe in Week 5 in their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Fans will recognize big names like Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson. But there will be new wrinkles, too, as the Vikings moved on from longtime head coach Mike Zimmer over the offseason, and replaced him with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.
Darnell Mooney: Bears Bad Red Zone Trips Stemmed From Bad Practice
Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
NBC Chicago
Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster
A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
The White Sox Manager Position ‘Not in Plans' for Ozzie Guillén
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has...
Bulls' Patrick Williams Has Aggression at Top of Improvement Areas
Williams has aggression at top of improvement areas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams readily admits it: He did not play as well as he hoped to in the Chicago Bulls' preseason-opening 129-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The all-important third-year forward played 17 minutes,...
Ex-NFL Player Defends Justin Fields Missing Mooney on Wide Open TD
Ex-NFL player defends Fields missing Mooney on TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed a wide-open Darnell Mooney during the third quarter of the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, missing out on an easy six points. An ex-NFL player defended Fields for missing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blackhawks' 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Almost Looks Set
Hawks' Opening Night roster almost looks set originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards David Gust, Cole Guttman, Mike Hardman,...
Podcast: Are Blackhawks Making Right Call by Sending Lukas Reichel to Rockford?
Podcast: Are Hawks making right call by sending Reichel to AHL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the organization's decision to send down Lukas Reichel to Rockford for the start of the season. Are the Blackhawks making the right call? The guys also provide an injury update, the Opening Night roster taking shape and and potential Chicago breakout players this season. Plus, Charlie shares the story of how his car got stolen in Milwaukee.
David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury
David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Bernstein on Getsy praising Fields' play: 'You can’t tell people they’re not seeing what they’re seeing'
670 midday host Dan Bernstein didn’t take well to Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s assessment Thursday of quarterback Justin Fields’ performance through the first four games of the season.
5 Cardinals to Hate-Watch This MLB Postseason
5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath.
Justin Fields Explains Play Where He Didn't Hit Wide-Open Darnell Mooney
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- It's easy to take a snapshot of one play of an NFL game and criticize the quarterback for not hitting an open receiver. Of course, there's more context needed to properly judge the play that was or wasn't made. For Bears quarterback Justin Fields, not throwing...
