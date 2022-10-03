ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Fans Leave Stadium Before Overtime of Ugly Broncos-Colts Game

Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Bears Want Justin Fields to Follow ‘Process,' But What If That Fails Him?

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The quarterback education of Justin Fields is a process, one which the Bears hope yields weekly, incremental progress for the second-year signal-caller. That Fields' 11 completions and 174 yards in the Bears' Week 4 loss to the New York Giants were both season highs speaks to the slow grind this journey will be over the next 13 games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Vikings Scouting Report: Info on Bears Week 5 Opponent

Scouting report: How Vikings stack up vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears face a familiar foe in Week 5 in their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Fans will recognize big names like Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson. But there will be new wrinkles, too, as the Vikings moved on from longtime head coach Mike Zimmer over the offseason, and replaced him with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Darnell Mooney: Bears Bad Red Zone Trips Stemmed From Bad Practice

Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster

A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Almost Looks Set

Hawks' Opening Night roster almost looks set originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards David Gust, Cole Guttman, Mike Hardman,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Are Blackhawks Making Right Call by Sending Lukas Reichel to Rockford?

Podcast: Are Hawks making right call by sending Reichel to AHL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the organization's decision to send down Lukas Reichel to Rockford for the start of the season. Are the Blackhawks making the right call? The guys also provide an injury update, the Opening Night roster taking shape and and potential Chicago breakout players this season. Plus, Charlie shares the story of how his car got stolen in Milwaukee.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury

David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC Chicago

5 Cardinals to Hate-Watch This MLB Postseason

5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
