Man smashed windows of Florida Walmart closed for Hurricane Ian, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department arrested a man Thursday who they said smashed the windows of a Walmart closed for Hurricane Ian.

An arrest affidavit said officers responded to the scene after multiple calls came in about a man breaking the front windows of a Walmart Neighborhood Market with rocks and miscellaneous items.

Officers said that when they arrived, they saw George Wesley Beers, 46, breaking the windows with concrete blocks.

No employees were at the store at the time since it was closed for the hurricane, and pallets were stacked inside the business.

According to police, the suspect “rambled on about various reasons he broke the windows, but did not have one specific reason.”

The affidavit said the damage to the Walmart’s sliding doors was estimated to be around $10,000.

Beers was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. His jail record shows an extensive arrest record, including a recent arrest for trespassing.

