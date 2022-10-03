ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bob Saget’s final film, ‘Daniel’s Gotta Die,’ to premiere at Austin Film Festival

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6URk_0iKQqxPi00
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of “MacGruber” on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. | Richard Shotwell, Invision, Associated Press

Actor and comedian Bob Saget’s last film appearance will premiere later this month.

Driving the news: Saget’s final film , “Daniel’s Gotta Die ,” will premiere at the Austin Film Festival this year, CNN reported. The festival runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. Saget, who died in January, never got to see the movie finished.

  • “Daniel’s Gotta Die” is part of a lineup of more than 33 movies set to premiere at the Austin Film Festival.

What they’re saying: Writers and directors of “Daniel’s Gotta Die” expressed gratitude for Saget’s contribution to the movie in an Austin Film Festival press release .

  • “Bob’s passing came as a shock to the entire ‘Daniel’s Gotta Die’ team,” said director Jeremy LaLonde. “It’s with great sadness that he never got to see it finished. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to his final performance at Austin Film Festival with his final gift to all that loved him.”
  • Writer Matthew Dressel said, “Bob truly loved the script and took on a very fatherly role right from the start; eager to help out in any way he could. ... He helped us craft a beautiful and heart-warming send-off and I think people will really appreciate it.”
Related

Details: Saget died unexpectedly in January at age 65 from accidental head trauma. Saget is known for playing Danny Tanner on the series “Full House.”

  • “Daniel’s Gotta Die” follows a man seeking to reconnect with a family who would prefer to kill him for inheritance money.
  • Saget plays Lawrence in the film. It is not clear yet what the character’s role in the movie is.
  • Other stars in the movie include: Iggy Pop, Joel David Moore, Jason Jones, Carly Chaikin and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sean Hayes Disputes Playwright’s Account Of Broadway-Bound Oscar Levant Project’s Origins

Ten years ago, actor Sean Hayes and playwright David Adjmi were working together to develop a play based on the life of Oscar Levant, the actor, pianist and notorious wit of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Now Hayes is preparing to bring Good Night, Oscar to Broadway next spring. The play is written by Doug Wright. Exactly how, why and when Hayes and Adjmi split up their partnership on the project is being disputed by both sides in an unusually public way. Adjmi wrote a long Facebook post detailing his perspective earlier this week, as publicity for Good Night, Oscar is just beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy