Read full article on original website
William Munny
3d ago
COOL!!! It's gonna be like a live version of the arcade game FROGGER!!! Will they be setting up any type of scoring system to keep track of how many pedestrians you run over???
Reply(5)
3
Related
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
NBC San Diego
23 Million Californians Get ‘Inflation Relief' Payments Starting Friday. Here's What to Know
California's "inflation relief" payments will start rolling out Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom said 23 million state residents will receive up to $1,000, which he called "the largest tax rebate in the country." The payments come after lawmakers in June approved the Middle Class Tax Refund -- a direct response to...
Why gas prices are skyrocketing in California, but not other states
While gas in California has reached $6.43 per gallon on average, states like Florida, Georgia and Texas haven't seen prices rise. Here's why.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?
About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
NBC San Diego
How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?
California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
KTVU FOX 2
California about to break all-time high gasoline price
OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Prices increase at the pump for California residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California residents may be asking themselves the same question: why are gas prices so high? Bakersfield residents are feeling it too at the pump. With increases of over 63 cents in the past week and an average of $6.26 for one gallon of unleaded. “The problem is our local refineries, and […]
NBC San Diego
Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard
Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
KTVU FOX 2
California inflation checks: How will I get paid?
LOS ANGELES - Millions of eligible Californians will begin receiving inflation relief payments of up to $1,050 to soften the blow of inflation. Starting October 7, California taxpayers who filed a 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021 will start receiving payments from the state's Middle Class Tax Refund. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom, West Coast leaders sign agreement to fight climate change
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom, the governors of Oregon and Washington and the Premier of British Columbia signed an agreement to collaborate and commit to combating climate change. The West Coast leaders met in San Francisco to discuss the impacts extreme weather has had on their communities. "We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
NBC San Diego
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New California Law Sealing Criminal Records
The state of California will be sealing the criminal records of select former offenders if a certain criterion is met, according to a bill signed by Gov. Newsom on Monday. In order for their criminal record to be sealed, the former offenders must complete their sentence and maintain a clean record for a minimum of four years.
California Middle Class Tax Refund payments go out this week. See when you'll get paid
Millions of qualifying Californians will receive up to $1,050 as part of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund program starting this week. The first round of payments are set to go out Friday.
SFGate
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
Comments / 17