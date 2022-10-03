About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...

