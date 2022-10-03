Former Winnebago County board member arrested on home invasion, battery charges

ROCKFORD — Eli Nicolosi, a former Illinois senate candidate, was booked into the Winnebago County Jail early Monday on home invasion and other charges.

Nicolosi, 44, of Loves Park was arrested on charges of home invasion, violation of an order of protection and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Nicolosi is also a former Winnebago County Board member as well as former chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee. He was defeated in the June primary in his bid to unseat Sen. Dave Syverson for the state's 35th District.

The race between the men leading up to the election was contentious as Nicolosi accused Syverson of being behind a smear campaign that brought to light Nicolosi's troubled marriage with his wife, Jennifer Hatfield Nicolosi, and her filing last year for divorce and later an order of protection.

A letter also was circulated and signed by top area Winnebago County Republicans calling for Nicolosi to resign from his party chairman post.

Syverson, a Boone County resident, denied any involvement.

Calls to Nicolosi and the Loves Park Police Department regarding Nicolosi's arrest have not been returned.

