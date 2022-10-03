My Hero Academia's Season 6 has kicked off with an explosive start, and the newest episode of the series has proved that the Rabbit Hero Mirko really is a beast in a fight! While the major leading draw heading into the fight between the heroes and Paranormal Liberation Front was all of the confirmed action fans were going to get to see in the new episodes, there were actually some other big teases. The biggest of which was the promise of seeing more of the pro heroes in action, and the newest episode finally brought Mirko into the center of the fight.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO