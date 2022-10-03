Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Minecraft Game Teased by Insider
A new game in the Minecraft franchise has been teased by a notable video game industry insider. Over the past couple of years, developer Mojang Studios has slowly been expanding the property in new ways. While the original Minecraft remains incredibly popular in its own right, other titles like Minecraft Dungeons and the upcoming Minecraft Legends have started to come about lately. And while the release of Minecraft Legends in 2023 is something that a number of fans are looking forward to, it sounds like it's not the only new spin-off in the works.
ComicBook
Deathloop Developer Confirms Connection to Dishonored
The studio behind Deathloop has confirmed that its popular first-person shooter that originally released in 2021 is indeed tied to its other major franchise, Dishonored. Since Deathloop initially launched last year, fans have been levying questions at developer Arkane Studios about a potential tie between the two properties. And while Arkane has remained quiet over this span of time, the studio has now opted to formally announce that Deathloop and Dishonored are set within the same universe.
ComicBook
Nintendo Fans are Begging for a Movie Based on Zelda
On Thursday, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Fans will have to wait until April 7, 2023 to see how the finished product looks, but the teaser clearly has the internet buzzing. Naturally, many fans are wondering what Nintendo franchise could see an adaptation next, and some are hoping for an animated or live-action take on The Legend of Zelda. The series has been trending on Twitter today as fans have shared their hopes for a Zelda adaptation, and there are certainly a lot of interesting directions it could go in!
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode Count Revealed
The time has almost come! After a decade away from the screen, fans will be reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki in just a matter of hours. After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to debut on October 10th, and the series will adapt the final act of Tite Kubo's hit manga. And thanks to a new report, we have learned how many episodes the show will have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Players Frustrated by Bastion Ultimate Glitch
A number of Overwatch 2 players are finding themselves completely baffled by a reoccurring bug that involves Bastion's Ultimate ability. One of the big changes that many fans were excited about with the release of Overwatch 2 involved a complete rework of Bastion, who is a character that has been present in Overwatch since the original game launched back in 2016. As part of that rework, Bastion was poised to receive a new Ultimate that would let the robot reign fire down from the skies. Unfortunately, it looks like the Ultimate isn't working as it should in some instances, which is proving to annoy many players.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Teases Ash's Big Battle With Leon
Pokemon Journeys is teasing Ash Ketchum's big battle with Leon with some cool new art and the synopsis for the official start of their finals battle! Ash was first inspired to work his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series in this newest iteration of the anime thanks to losing to Leon in a Gigantamax battle in their first actual meeting, and thus he has since finally gotten his chance. After spending the last few episodes battling up through the tough Masters Tournament quarterfinals and semifinals matches, Ash now has to take on the undefeated champion himself.
ComicBook
Renegade to Publish Axis & Allies, Other Classic Hasbro Games in 2023
Renegade Game Studio has announced an expanded licensing agreement with Hasbro, which will see the board game publisher take over several classic game franchises, including Axis & Allies, Diplomacy, Squad Leader, and Robo Rally. Renegade will officially take over publication of the games in 2023, with reprints of classic versions of the games and new versions of Axis & Allies. Renegade will also launch a new website for Axis & Allies along with a new world championship. Renegade has already announced they plan to solicit fans for opinions on which new themes to build new versions of Axis & Allies around.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Proves Mirko is a Beast in Season 6 Fight: Watch
My Hero Academia's Season 6 has kicked off with an explosive start, and the newest episode of the series has proved that the Rabbit Hero Mirko really is a beast in a fight! While the major leading draw heading into the fight between the heroes and Paranormal Liberation Front was all of the confirmed action fans were going to get to see in the new episodes, there were actually some other big teases. The biggest of which was the promise of seeing more of the pro heroes in action, and the newest episode finally brought Mirko into the center of the fight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
ComicBook
Black Clover Promo Welcomes the Story's Final Arc
Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and a new promo for the manga is welcoming what is coming next for the story's big finale! The TV anime might have ended some time ago, and the franchise will be debuting a new movie with an original story on Netflix next year, but the manga itself has been steadily setting the stage for the grand finale. After taking a few months off, the manga is now in the final arc as Asta and the Clover Kingdom readies for a new war with the fate of humanity at stake.
ComicBook
New Simpsons Fan Game Brings the Waterworld Arcade Gag to Life
In the Season 8 episode of The Simpsons titled The Springfield Files, Milhouse Van Houten can be seen playing an arcade game based on the movie Waterworld. The game cost Milhouse a whopping 40 quarters per play, but a fully fleshed out version can now be played online for free thanks to Simpsons fan @Mawcaw45! Released online as a freeware PC game, Kevin Costner's Waterworld reimagines major moments from the motion picture, but remade in a style inspired by The Simpsons. The gameplay also recreates the style from the show, requiring players to insert just as many digital quarters as Milhouse did. After nearly 25 years, Simpsons fans can see if it was worth the price!
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer to Drop Special Season 3 Update Next Week
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is moving along with season three behind the scenes, and as you can imagine, all eyes are locked on Tanjiro as such. The hero has a lot to handle when they return to the small screen. So far, Demon Slayer has kept up its top-tier reputation with all its season three teasers to date. And now, it seems another big update is on the horizon.
ComicBook
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
ComicBook
Persona Fans Disappointed by Lack of Persona 6 Announcement
Persona fans have found themselves quite disappointed this weekend that longtime developer Atlus has still opted to not formally reveal Persona 6. Over the course of the past year, Atlus has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise. As such, numerous different announcements have come about over that time, some of which have involved new ports of Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable. And while it seemed possible that this anniversary event could result in the first unveiling of Persona 6, this turned out to not be the case after all.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
ComicBook
The Dragon Prince Releases New Mystery of Aaravos Poster
The Dragon Prince is finally coming back to Netflix with the highly anticipated fourth season of Wonderstorm's original animated series, and now the series is teasing what is coming next with an intense new poster for the Mystery of Aaravos arc! The third season came to an end with some pretty big shake ups to the status quo, and the promotional looks at the fourth season thus far are setting up even bigger changes coming in the next slate of episodes. Not only has there been a time skip jumping two years ahead, but it's about to get much darker.
ComicBook
Christian Bale Calls Thor: Love and Thunder Filming Monotonous, Had "No Idea What to Do"
Christian Bale has had a long and exciting career in Hollywood, but he's best known for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. This year, the Academy Award-winning actor made his long-awaited return to the world of comic book films when he played Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie currently stands at a 64% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest-rated Thor film. While Marvel fans were mixed on the movie, it sounds like Bale had a few issues of his own.
ComicBook
The Wheel of Time Season 2 Sneak Peek Released
The second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time doesn't yet have a release date, but thanks to a brand-new sneak peak, fans are getting a first look at what's to come when the series returns. Released at New York Comic Con, the teaser trailer hints at an exciting — if not foreboding — season to come. "We didn't defeat the Dark One. We set his strongest Lieutenant free," Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) says in the teaser. "He may be waking the Forsaken." You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
ComicBook
Oscar Isaac Teases Moon Knight's Return in the MCU
Outside its animated efforts, Marvel Studios has yet to hand out many second-season orders. To date, Loki is the lone live-action series from the outfit to get a confirmed sophomore outing, which is now well into principal photography. Despite a viral TikTok video earlier this year starring Oscar Isaac and Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab that fueled renewal speculation, the fan-favorite series has yet to be confirmed for a second season.
Comments / 0