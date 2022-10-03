Guest Opinion: Facts undercut GOP's 'election integrity' claims

I count myself among those who are deeply concerned about the fate of our system of democracy and I fear that we may fall victim to dictatorship. Many Republican voters continue to believe the Big Lie that Donald Trump in fact won the last presidential election and our Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, has made clear his support of the lie that widespread election fraud led to Trump’s loss (earning him the endorsement of the disgraced former president).

Should Mastriano be elected in the fall, he would be in a key position to handpick the appointment of the Secretary of State, an official who oversees elections with the power to certify or decertify state electors. As details from the January 6th commission continue to illuminate, these officials in swing states were central in the failed Trump/Republican blueprint to reverse the 2020 election of President Biden. Many political commentators are warning that those efforts represented, in fact, a trial run that has been refined and will be repeated in the 2024 election.

Our representative, Brian Fitzpatrick, has stated on a Facebook posting that, “The integrity of our vote is the most sacred thing we must secure in our democracy.” Allegiance to this principle is clearly not a commitment of the Republican Party at the national, state or local levels. Overwhelming numbers of Republican representatives and senators have refused to hold Trump accountable for his scheme to steal the 2020 election and his incitement of the violent coup attempt of January 6th.

Locally, the Bucks County Republican Committee chairwoman signed a misleading and invalid elector certificate in favor of Trump despite his loss of the popular vote. During the Republican primary this year, one of Fitzpatrick’s challengers withdrew after it was discovered that numerous signatures on nomination petition forms were forged. Fitzpatrick’s own campaign supporters claimed in ads that his primary opponent, Alex Entin, was Vladimir "Putin's Manchurian Candidate" and one of Fitzpatrick’s former campaign workers was convicted of stealing Entin’s signs.

In another case questioning Republican voting integrity, Billy Lanzilotti a recent Fitzpatrick campaign staffer who also led a Republican ward in Philadelphia, was voted out of his post following the discovery that he had diverted dozens of mail-in ballots of Republican voters to his own political action committee. As reported in the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Fitzpatrick campaign staff said that he was no longer affiliated with them. However, a review of the Federal Elections Commission website reflects that Lanzilotti was in fact on their payroll during the spring of this year.

As troubling as these election shenanigans are, the most damaging and the most corrosive to the integrity of our system of democracy lie in the congressman’s readiness to accept campaign donations no matter their source. Since the deplorable Supreme Court ruling in the Citizens United Case, making our government for sale to the highest bidder, campaign fundraising has done much to thwart the will of the people and to tilt our politics to those with the money.

Whether it is accepting money from Trump ally and convicted felon Elliot Broidy, or from Lev Parnas and Igor Furman (convicted of making illegal foreign donations to American politicians) or from scandal surrounded Matt Gaetz, who was implicated in trafficking a minor for sex, the congressman was quick to take the money. That is until his campaign was confronted by reporters with these improprieties. Only then were these donations declined and subsequently given to charities. While this may superficially appear to be honorable, it is again a deceptive attempt at making him look good. A tactic referred to as “charity washing” by the president of the Capital Research Center.

Make no mistake, our system of democracy is under attack by the Republican Party and Fitzpatrick’s assertion of the sanctity of the integrity of our vote rings as hollow as his claim to be an independent and bipartisan Republican. A claim undermined by his failure to vote to impeach Trump, to vote for the January 6th investigation or to speak in defense of his former employer, the FBI, from attacks by Republicans.

Robert Mason lives in Levittown.