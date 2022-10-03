ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin wanted bigger crowds, Ole Miss football fans responded. Here's why it matters.

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
OXFORD − Headlines about crowd size and fan participation overshadowed the build-up to Ole Miss football's top-15 win over Kentucky last weekend. A win that coach Lane Kiffin now credits, in part, to the way fans showed up and swayed the game.

Kiffin criticized the Rebels' attendance numbers leading into last weekend, comparing Ole Miss' second-half crowd sizes to those of high school games. The response was thunderous. The announced attendance for the 22-19 win was 64,828, the sixth-largest crowd in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium history.

With the win, Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) jumped to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. And while it would be easy to say the Rebels won because of their 399 yards of total offense or the three defensive stops in the fourth quarter, Kiffin wants to give the crowd its due.

SOME THEORIES:Why is Ole Miss football's offense struggling so much in second halves?

LANDSHARKS BACK:How Ole Miss football's defense willed Rebels to 22-19 win over Kentucky

"There were three penalties on them on offense — two false starts and an illegal shift that to me is a false start as well, not being set — that can be credited to the crowd," Kiffin said. "You can say they won the game. That’s the way we want it to be. That’s an awesome job."

The final penalty in question was the most important one. With a minute left in the fourth quarter, Ole Miss led by three points but Kentucky was driving. A 51-yard completion set the Wildcats up inside the 10-yard line, in striking distance of a game-tying or go-ahead score. Following the long gain, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis lobbed and completed a fade into the back of the end zone, apparently giving Kentucky a 25-22 lead. But the Wildcats snapped the ball before all 11 players were set, and the touchdown came off the board.

One play later, defensive end Jared Ivey stripped the ball from Levis. The fumble was recovered by senior Tavius Robinson. In Kiffin's eyes, the crowd noise from the Ole Miss faithful caused the penalty, took a score away and led to the game-sealing sack and fumble recovery.

"A full crowd, it just brings our energy up to a level that can't be touched," senior linebacker Troy Brown said. "I feel like once the crowd is in it, we're feeding off their energy and it's hard for the opposite to get back in the game when you have constant noise in your ear, constant yells. It's hard to really focus when you have that atmosphere around you."

Kiffin said another huge reason why crowds are important is the effect attendance has on recruiting. The coach said he hears positive feedback from recruits who watch the games on TV and see the stadium full and from recruits taking official and unofficial visits who experience the atmospheres firsthand.

At this point, Kiffin is treating his fans like his players. At practices and in the locker room he likes to preach the idea of "Did something once? Do it again." Showing up with one of the biggest, rowdiest crowds in school history one time means nothing unless it starts a trend.

After a trip to Vanderbilt this week, Ole Miss returns home Oct. 15 for a matchup against Auburn. Like Saturday, the Auburn game will be at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. Unlike the Kentucky game, this won't be a matchup of unbeaten teams. Auburn is expected to be coming to Oxford on a two-game losing streak and might be playing under an interim head coach.

Packing Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a top-15 showdown is the expectation. Doing the same when the games aren't as compelling is the goal.

"Let’s redo that from an atmosphere standpoint the exact same way regardless of what people are ranked or any of that," Kiffin said. "It dramatically impacts our program."

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

