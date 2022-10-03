ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belt, MT

Forest Service warns of soil, water contamination in Dry Fork of Belt Creek

By David Murray, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIzFh_0iKQqF1600

The U.S. Forest Service has issued a warning to central Montana recreationalists that the soils and water in the area surrounding the Dry Fork of Belt Creek are contaminated with heavy metals. Campers, hunters and other recreationalists who use the area should take added precautions to avoid exposure to the toxic substances.

“The Dry Fork of the Belt Creek Basin is a popular spot for dispersed camping and recreation on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, and due to the mining history of this corridor, visitors are advised to take precautions,” Monday’s news release states. “Due to historic mining practices, heavy metals may be present in the water, along shorelines, and within the floodplain.”

The 6,000-acre Barker Hughesville Mining District site is located south of Great Falls and about 12 miles east of Monarch in Judith Basin and Cascade Counties. Rich silver and lead ores were discovered in the Barker Hughesville area in 1879. Mining activity occurred there until 1893 and again at the beginning of the 20th century through the 1940s.

According to a 2016 report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “the site contains about 46 known abandoned mines strewn with waste rock dumps, tailings and water-seeping mine openings. The abandoned mines have contaminated soil, sediment, groundwater and surface water with arsenic and metals such as copper, zinc, cadmium, and lead.”

“Lead is one of the many heavy metals that is present in this recreational corridor,” said Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs District Ranger Helen Smith. “We now have brochures available at our local district office in Neihart to help folks recreate safely in the area, and we will be installing educational kiosks in the area next spring.”

“Exposure to lead and other heavy metals can occur through ingestion and inhalation of contaminated soils,” the USFS news release warns. “Lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body and often occurs with no obvious symptoms. Health effects from lead and other heavy metals primarily occur through ingestion and inhalation of contaminated soils therefore good hygiene practices should be used to limit exposure. Lead exposure can harm the nervous system, especially in children and pregnant women.”

Clean-up work in the Barker Hughesville Mining District has been going on since 2004 and has included the removal of more than 330,000 cubic yards of contaminated mine tailings, reconstruction of Galena Creek’s stream channel, and the excavation and backfill of many near-surface underground mine workings.

In fall 2015, a fish barrier was constructed on Dry Fork Belt Creek (DFBC) as part of a larger effort to restore native westslope cutthroat trout (WCT) to the DFBC watershed. Construction of this barrier was a joint effort by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and USFS.

Here are some tips for minimizing lead/heavy metal exposure:

  • Wash hands and face before eating and limit hand-to-mouth contact.
  • Bring water for drinking, cooking and washing. Do not use water from the stream — even if it is filtered!
  • Keep yourself and belongings clean. Remove dirt from clothes, toys, pets and equipment before leaving the area since soil tracked home from recreational areas can become a source of exposure.
  • Wear bandanas or other dust-coverings over the mouth and nose when riding off-road trails
  • Stay on trails and in designated areas
  • Eat on a table or on a blanket in grassy areas to avoid accidentally consuming soil and dust.
  • Do not harvest edible plants from floodplain areas
  • Limit contact with soil along the streambank
  • Reference Montana Department of Environmental Quality state guidelines for safe fish consumption.

To learn more about the ongoing effort to protect human health and provide ecological restoration in the Barker Hughesville Mining District, visit www.epa.gov/superfund/barker-hughesville to learn more about the work of the Environmental Protection Agency in this area.

Visit here to learn more about the history of the area and view a full-sized map of the impacted watershed and floodplain. Call the Belt Creek Ranger District office at (406) 236-5100 if you have further questions.

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

What is the drought status in Montana?

Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135

Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Belt, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
MY 103.5

What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Surface Water#The U S Forest Service#Clark National Forest
94.9 KYSS FM

A Glaring Problem For Montana Drivers

QUICK: Is there a pedestrian waiting to cross the street in this picture?. If you looked twice, that's ok. Hopefully you're not reading this in a moving vehicle. But what if this is what you saw out your windshield at sunset IRL?. With the autumnal equinox behind us in Montana,...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What are These Strange Flying Insects Invading Homes in Montana?

I have been a BIG fan of the genius invention called the "Bug-A-Salt." You may have heard me talk about this device from time to time. Let me just say that it is a far superior way to get rid of flys and spiders than your average fly swatter. For those not familiar with the "Bug-A-Salt," it is a plastic gun that uses regular table salt as ammunition. If you think about the relation of a salt pellet to a fly. It is much like the relation of a shotgun pellet to a duck. These guns a literally shotguns for flies.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Lots of snow this winter in Montana

Weather experts are predicting the winter of 2022-2023 will be part of a rare “three-peat,” meaning La Niña will have been in control of weather patterns for several back-to-back years. It sounds very scientifically complicated, but La Niña is a term that refers to the large-scale ocean...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NBCMontana

Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon

Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Which Montana Cities Made the Best Small Cities In America List?

People are flocking to Montana in droves. We are seeing more and more of them coming here every day. It's because Montana is a great place to live. We have tried to keep it a secret for a long time, but it just doesn't seem to be working for us. The latest survey from Wallet Hub is probably not going to help us out too much. A couple Montana cities have made their "Best Small Cities In America List" for 2022. They judged the criteria on a few categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. The higher the percentile the "better" the city according to them. If a city ranks in the 99th percentile that means it is in the top 1% of small cities in the U.S. You would think that almost all of our small cities would have made the list, but there are only a few.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Pranksters Troll Curious People with Gigantic Elk Antlers

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Fall means hunting season here in Montana. As new hunting seasons continue to pen each week. Montana's archery season has been going on for nearly a month, and waterfowl hunting season just opened up this past weekend. I am excited for opening day of pronghorn antelope this Saturday. And, many Montanans are gearing up for the general big game hunting season coming up on October 22nd.
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces honorees for 2023 induction class

WOLF POINT — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center on Wednesday announced its 2023 induction class. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public from 12 trustee districts. Criteria allowed for the election of one living inductee and one...
MONTANA STATE
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

1K+
Followers
948
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy