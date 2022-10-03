ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst .

Hurst shared with WATE that Police Chief Jeremy Goins and two other police officers walked off the job. One officer stayed and another person was appointed as police chief, according to Hurst.

Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested

Newly appointed Chief Daniel Smith shared that only he and newly appointed assistant Chief Franklin Ayers are left in the department.

“Safety of the citizens of Jacksboro is top priority right now,” wrote Hurst.

The department is working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and LaFollette Police Department to make sure there is adequate coverage for their citizens.

WATE is working to find out what lead to the walk-outs.

