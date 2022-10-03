ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.8 cents per share. On Wednesday, PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.8 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
How Is The Market Feeling About Shell?

Shell's SHEL short percent of float has fallen 6.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.96 million shares sold short, which is 0.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Intel Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases

U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ChampionX

ChampionX CHX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $25.75 versus the current price of ChampionX at $21.92, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated ChampionX...
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on NiSource's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of NiSource NI. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Coinbase Global And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Regal Rexnord's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Regal Rexnord RRX. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Hudson Pacific Properties

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties HPP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average price target of $13.33 with a high of $14.00 and a low of $13.00.
Why Intel Shares Are Falling After AMD News

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 4.30% to $26.01 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7...
9 Analysts Have This to Say About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $59.11 versus the current price of ZoomInfo Technologies at $45.88, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
