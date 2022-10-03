Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Eaton Vance Duration EVV. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Eaton Vance Duration will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO