Volleyball Preview: at Northeastern
BOSTON, Mass. – Following a two-week hiatus, UNCW volleyball returns to action this weekend with a pair of matches at Colonial Athletic Association rival Northeastern. The two-match series is set for Oct. 8-9 and both days are 2 p.m. starts. The Seahawks carry a 3-10 mark overall into the...
Women's Soccer Soars Past Elon
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Powered by Kayla Burroughs' career-high five-point effort, the UNCW women's soccer team earned a 4-0 victory vs. Elon in a key Colonial Athletic Association matchup on Thursday night at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Seahawks, 7-5-1 (3-2 CAA), earned three points in the conference standings with...
Swimming & Diving Preview: Campbell / Georgia Tech
WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW welcomes Georgia Tech and Campbell for a tri-meet on Oct. 8 as it continues its season-opening six-meet homestand. The swimming portion of the meet starts at 11 a.m. while the diving will begin earlier in the morning at 9:30 a.m. The Seahawks are coming off...
Beach Volleyball Preview: at South Carolina Invitational
COLUMBIA, S.C. – UNCW's Beach Volleyball program will make its fall debut this weekend when it competes alongside Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston and host South Carolina on Saturday at the Wheeler Beach Complex. The Seahawks are sending nine players who will compete in five pairings in two different...
Women's Soccer Preview: Elon
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's soccer team begins its final homestand of the 2022 season at 7 p.m. on Thursday night vs. Colonial Athletic Association rival Elon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The game will be streamed live on FloFC with Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Lamont on the...
UNCW Basketball Media Days On Facebook Live
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Special 30-minute Facebook Live shows featuring the head coaches and selected players are planned for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, when the UNCW Men's and Women's Basketball Media Days are conducted at Trask Coliseum. The women's basketball team is up first on Thursday, with Interim Head...
