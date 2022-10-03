Read full article on original website
Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In February 2020, residents of the small town of Satartia, Mississippi, feared for their lives when exposed to the contents of a CO2 pipeline rupture. Proponents of CO2 pipelines say a similar leak would be next to impossible, while those against the pipeline fear...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare announced a new TV ad that gives voice to a woman diagnosed with leukemia who thought, “I can’t afford to live.”. South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers,...
Siouxland Libraries’ collection makes connections to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxland Libraries is connecting readers with local authors. The collection of poets, children’s authors, and novelists expand well beyond Laura Ingalls Wilder. Elizabeth Berg with Siouxland Libraries talked about some of the latest works from Hector Curriel, Lonnette Kelley, and Ann Charles among others you can check out.
Avera to improve access to maternal health care in rural areas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera is one of four recipients nationwide to receive the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies Program funding, otherwise known as RMOMS, awarded by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. According to Avera’s press release, the grant provides $1 million per year...
Deadline approaching for disabled veteran property tax program
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Nov. 1, 2022, deadline for eligible disabled veterans to apply for property tax relief is approaching. According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Revenue, the Disabled Veteran’s Program exempts the first $150,000 of valuation on an eligible applicant’s property. The program also applies to surviving spouses of disabled veterans if they have not remarried. Once approved, this exemption will automatically continue until the property changes ownership or is not owner-occupied.
7th Annual South Dakota Salutes honors those who keep us safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th annual South Dakota Salutes aims to honor law enforcement, first responders, and members of the military. More than 600 participants are participating this year. The two-day event also serves as a fundraiser for the Loss of Life Fund, which helps families who have lost families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.
Summit Carbon pushes back on CO2 pipeline safety concerns
ONIDA, S.D. - Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank says the company’s $4.5 billion dollar investment is good for the state and the globe. “The carbon intensity score around industry, not just agriculture, but industry in general is going to be more relevant moving forward,” Blank told reporters during a media event Tuesday. “And as it becomes more relevant, the penalties for not complying with a certain level is going to hurt plants to where they cannot be competitive in the market anymore.”
