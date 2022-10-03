3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena
RAVENA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
On Sunday around 11:20 a.m., police said a resident was walking to his apartment at Oakbrook Manor when three people allegedly approached him, pointed a handgun and a long gun, and demanded money. Police said the three suspects took cash from the victim’s wallet and fled in a white sedan.
The car was spotted a short time later traveling south on Route 9W. The vehicle was stopped and, with the assistance of the New York State Police and the Albany County Sheriff's Office, all three suspects were taken into custody. Police said a black CO2 pellet handgun and CO2-powered rifle were recovered from the car along with narcotics and the stolen cash.
Charges
- First-degree robbery
- Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
Police said the victim and suspects were known to each other. All three were arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Justice Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.
