ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD Chief & D.A. on gun violence response

By Giuliana Bruno
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSxB3_0iKQoMYP00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Efforts to address gun violence in Albany are continuing after multiple shootings, including two that were fatal, were reported this weekend.

According to police, a 24-year-old was shot around 7:30 Sunday night in the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street. The victim, who has not been identified, died at Albany Medical Center. Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection to the shooting .

It came just two days after an 18-year-old was killed in a shooting on Hamilton Street Friday. Police say the victim, William Sanders, was shot in the torso multiple times. He died at the scene. The suspect, 20-year-old Brian Moses, was taken into custody after hiding in the basement of a home. He’s charged with second degree murder and is being held in jail.

Albany PD: Arrest made in Hamilton Street shooting

“It appears, especially with the most recent one, that these individuals knew each other,” Chief Eric Hawkins said Monday. “We still have not established that with the homicide on Hamilton, but there is some evidence that, potentially, there was some familiarity with the suspect and victim in that one as well. We just have to figure out what the links are.”

Police also responded to a shooting around 6 A.M. Monday on Alexander Street. According to Public Information Officer Steve Smith, a 28-year-old male sustained non-life threatening injuries. It was described as an isolated shooting incident that was domestic in nature.

Albany Police probe deadly Central Avenue shooting

Hawkins said the rise in gun violence is not just an Albany problem, but a nationwide one.

“We are going through a gun violence crisis right now,” Hawkins said.

Friday’s homicide prompted City Council Member Owusu Anane to call for Hawkins to be replaced, but the chief said that’s not happening. He has the support of Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Summer gun violence in Albany, Schenectady, Troy

“Finger pointing and the blame game are distractions, and once we start engaging in those, we engage a defeatist attitude,” Hawkins said in response to Anane’s criticism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278R2B_0iKQoMYP00

In the entirety of 2021, 72 people were shot in Albany. By September 22, 2022, the number already reached 74. There was also a 36% increase in the number of guns recovered, and an increase in gun arrests as well. Hawkins said as the department works on solutions, they’re also going through a period of change.

“We’ve got this whole mix of things. We’ve got police reform, we’ve got individuals who are creating these heinous acts who are being back out on the streets in a relatively short period of time, and in some cases, committing other acts of violence,” Hawkins said.

DAs find bail reform a challenge in prosecuting gun violence cases

Annual shooting data shows increases in shots fired incidents and gun arrests in both Troy and Schenectady as well, when comparing 2021 to 2022.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares, who has been critical of New York’s bail reform laws, feels criminal justice reforms have “normalized” violence. He released a statement following the two homicides, and Monday morning’s shooting on Alexander Street:

“In just three short days, the City of Albany has seen two more shooting homicides. Two more young men, 18 and 24 years old, were gunned down in a city where death is now accepted as routine. Just this morning, another person was shot in the neck. Our state Legislature and executive branch can act in times of crisis, but only does so selectively. They demonstrated this by returning to the Capitol and enacting swift change following the racist mass shooting in Buffalo. Black Lives mattered then, so why don’t they seem to matter now? Two shootings that could qualify as mass shooting events took place in Albany in August, both with Raise the Age implications. No legislative action was taken. For the third year in a row, Albany’s homicide count is in the double digits, with about three months left in the year. No meaningful legislative action has been taken to address Bail Reform, and Raise the Age, which have demonstrably impacted violent crime in our most vulnerable neighborhoods. At what number will the body count be enough to prompt action?”

Albany County District Attorney David Soares

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Guns#Shooting#Legislature#Albany Medical Center#Violent Crime#Albany Pd Chief D A
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, October 7

Today's five things to know include a person killed after being hit by a car in Albany, a state corrections officer from Schenectady accused of DWI, and a Corinth man winning $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga DA responds to criticism from challenger

The lawyer challenging incumbent Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen is slamming what he says was "negligence" in a lack of local prosecution of the sex cult, NXIVM. According to Heggen, her opponent's comments on NXIVM show a lack of knowledge when it comes to the scope of the job.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sheriff discusses plan if Fort Edward PD is dissolved

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A week since the Village of Fort Edward held a meeting to discuss the future of its police department, the debate over potentially dissolving the small force continues. If the community votes for dissolution, the village would be policed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The village approached the Sheriff’s […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
WNYT

Argument leads to charges for Duanesburg man

A Duanesburg man is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after an argument at a home in Schenectady County got out of hand. State police arrested Louis Dinino, after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Duanesburg home. From their investigation, they say the 25-year-old had a rifle at one point during an argument and threatened to shoot the victim.
DUANESBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy