The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer gets first Pac-12 win with huge upset at No. 8 USC
It was a heroic effort all the way around by Arizona soccer. A save on a penalty kick by Hope Hisey and a chip over the head of the USC goalkeeper by Nicole Dallin gave the Wildcats their first Pac-12 victory of the season by the score of 1-0. It...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona baseball opens fall exhibition slate with tie vs. Mexican pro team
When Arizona played in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta a year ago, it marked the unofficial coaching debut of Chip Hale. That 10-3 loss to Yaquis de Obregon also came during the first week of fall practice. This time around, the Wildcats had been in fall ball for a few weeks...
azdesertswarm.com
Pac-12 Network special on 2020-21 Arizona women’s basketball team wins regional Emmy Award
The 2020-21 season was a historic one for Arizona women’s basketball program. It was only fitting that the Pac-12 Network would produce an episode of “Our Stories” about the team that reached the Wildcats’ first national championship game. The television special about a special group of women impressed the entertainment industry, too, as the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences honored “Our Stories: Made For It: The 2020-21 Arizona Wildcats” as the best in the Sports Program Post-Produced or Edited category.
azdesertswarm.com
Oregon expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona has gotten out to a 3-2 start to the 2022 season, already surpassing its projected win total. The road gets a lot tougher from here on out, starting with a visit from the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have won four straight since getting crushed by defending...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. Oregon score predictions
The gauntlet has begun, and it starts off with a tough one. The Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) host the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday evening, hoping to pull of their first upset of an Associated Press Top 25 team since 2018. Oregon is a 13-point favorite, according...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: T-Mac’s instincts standing out, Isaiah Taylor and DJ Warnell holding down safety spot in Jaxen Turner’s absence
If you happen to see Tetairoa McMillan and Oregon coach Dan Lanning chatting either before or after Saturday night’s game, don’t take it the wrong way. They never really had a chance to meet in person before T-Mac flipped from the Ducks to Arizona last December. “We was...
azdesertswarm.com
Is that the best Arizona’s got? Maybe, and that’s alright
The Arizona Wildcats may have reached their ceiling Saturday night. The UA looked good in a 43-20 win over Colorado, a night that included a program record-tying six touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura and outstanding performances from Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, Tetairoa McMillan and Michael Wiley. Arizona amassed 673 yards of total offense while allowing the Buffaloes to collect just 340, created a turnover and never trailed.
thearizona100.com
Making gridiron history at the University of Arizona
An autumn tradition turned historic in 1929 when, during Homecoming Weekend, the brand-new Arizona Stadium was dedicated during a game against California Institute. The Wildcats emerged victorious, 35-0. Almost a century ago, prime seats for the Oct. 12 kickoff cost $2.50, while space on the wooden bleachers along the east...
Eastern Progress
Joint workout leads to fast friendship between Wildcats' women's basketball, wheelchair basketball teams
Lauren Ware was spent. The practice was unlike anything the Arizona Wildcats’ center had ever experienced before. Ware’s teammates echoed her sentiments after the team played with and against the UA women’s wheelchair basketball team last month. “It was a really cool experience to get to play...
shsthepapercut.com
Who Said Girls Can’t Play Football?
Sahuaro High School has a female football player, Cecilia Rodriguez Estrada. Cecilia plays on the JV team and is a sophomore that finds football to be something new, exciting, and fun. Her reason for starting football is, “During the summer I was deciding whether or not to play volleyball or football. When volleyball season came around I was out sick, so I figured it was my fate to go ahead and try football.” Cecilia explains how playing a “man’s” sport is very different and weird but, “Why can’t a girl play it?” When it comes to being the only female on the team, things can get very interesting. “Of course, I have other parts than a boy, and because of that I change in a different locker room, which is fine, but it’s so annoying to carry around my football stuff all day every day when the boys get to leave it in their locker room and know it will be there for them after school.”
azmirror.com
Former Tucson classmates and teachers condemn Blake Masters as ‘dangerous’ for Arizona
A group of Blake Masters’ former classmates at Green Fields Country Day School in Tucson have condemned him in no uncertain terms in an open letter saying that he would “lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path.”. Masters, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee, won a crowded GOP primary...
Tucson left off Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots' list
Nine locations in the state did make the top 100 list, with 143 Street Tacos in Sierra Vista coming in at #82—the sole representative south of the Phoenix area, according to the food review website.
University of Arizona professor shot and killed on campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, authorities said. Arizona state troopers stopped Murad Dervish, 46, in a vehicle roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of the Tucson campus, just a few hours after the shooting, University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas said. “We feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them,” Balafas said during a news conference. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes you can’t even predict. I’m afraid I’m a bit at a loss for words because it’s just such a tragic situation.” The incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called 9-1-1 and requested police escort a former student out of the building.
UA Murder suspect: Contacts describe rage and anger
Looking into the background of Murad Dervish, we are finding a lot of accounts of rage and anger, but not a lot of explanation for it.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
KGUN 9
First week of October ends with storm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
azpm.org
Charges filed after killing of UA professor
Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
gotodestinations.com
21 Fun and Fantastic Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson, Arizona is an amazing city with so much to see and do! From hiking and biking in the beautiful desert landscape to exploring the vibrant downtown area, there is something for everyone in Tucson. And of course, no visit to Tucson would be complete without spending some time enjoying...
Ex-graduate student arrested after professor shot, killed at University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — An ex-graduate student has been arrested after a professor was shot and killed Wednesday at the University of Arizona located in Tucson. Updated 10/6 at 11:55 p.m. EDT: The University of Arizona on Twitter on Thursday confirmed that the professor that was shot and killed on campus Wednesday was Dr. Thomas Meixner.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
