Economy

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.8 cents per share. On Wednesday, PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.8 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
DocuSign Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DocuSign DOCU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Cryptocurrency Lido Staked Ether Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Lido Staked Ether's STETH/USD price rose 4.05% to $1,368.83. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $1,302.38 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,829.57. The chart...
Coinbase Global And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Looking At Zoom Video Comms's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zoom Video Comms. Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms ZM we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PCK. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.2 cents per share. On Wednesday, PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.2 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Conagra Brands's Return On Capital Employed Overview

Conagra Brands CAG brought in sales totaling $2.90 billion during Q1 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 149.14%, resulting in a loss of $77.50 million. Conagra Brands earned $157.70 million, and sales totaled $2.91 billion in Q4. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Return on Capital...
Polestar Aims For 50,000 Car Deliveries In 2022

Electric vehicle maker Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY reported third-quarter vehicle delivery of 9,215 units. Year-to-date vehicle delivery jumped 100% year-on-year to 30,400 cars. A recent ramp-up in production following COVID-19 disruptions in China earlier in 2022 has resulted in significantly higher production rates, said Polestar. The company expects...
