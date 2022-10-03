Read full article on original website
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Intel Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
What Are Whales Doing With Coinbase Global
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened...
Constellation Brands To Rally 21%? Plus Wells Fargo Predicts $225 For Visa
UBS raised Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ price target from $270 to $281. Constellation shares fell 0.1% to $232.38 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $122 to $100. AMD shares fell 5.1% to $64.41 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities lowered Applied Materials,...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Diamondback Energy
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Diamondback Energy. Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened...
PureTech Health Confirms 'Possible' Merger With Nektar Therapeutics
PureTech Health plc PRTC has confirmed that it is in talks about a possible tie-up with Nektar Therapeutics NKTR. In April, Nektar Therapeutics announced a new strategic plan to prioritize key research and development efforts and cut 70% of its workforce, including several changes to its executive team. Nektar and...
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Regal Rexnord's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Regal Rexnord RRX. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Analyst Ratings for Chewy
Chewy CHWY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chewy has an average price target of $44.27 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $30.00.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PDC Energy
Within the last quarter, PDC Energy PDCE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for PDC Energy. The company has an average price target of $96.6 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $76.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Shell?
Shell's SHEL short percent of float has fallen 6.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.96 million shares sold short, which is 0.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Within the last quarter, Boston Properties BXP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Boston Properties has an average price target of $94.2 with a high of $104.00 and a low of $78.00.
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Israeli Ministry Of Health Clears Way For Human Trials Of AllocetraTM, A Proprietary Off-the-Shelf Immunotherapy For Solid Tumors
The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) approved a Phase I/II trial of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s ENLV proprietary immunotherapy drug-candidate AllocetraTM. AllocetraTM is a cell therapy that uses healthy donor cells to reprogram and strengthen the patient’s immune response against cancer. If approved, the drug candidate would be a...
The Three Worst-Performing REITs Of The Year
Three major real estate investment trusts (REITs) are hitting new 2022 lows as investors unload in the classic just-get-me-out fashion. American Tower Corp. AMT, Digital Realty Trust Inc. DLR and Medical Properties Trust Inc. MPW just can’t stop going down lately. The interest rate hikes made by the Federal...
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
