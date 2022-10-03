ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Intel Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases

U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Coinbase Global

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Diamondback Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Diamondback Energy. Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

PureTech Health Confirms 'Possible' Merger With Nektar Therapeutics

PureTech Health plc PRTC has confirmed that it is in talks about a possible tie-up with Nektar Therapeutics NKTR. In April, Nektar Therapeutics announced a new strategic plan to prioritize key research and development efforts and cut 70% of its workforce, including several changes to its executive team. Nektar and...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Regal Rexnord's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Regal Rexnord RRX. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Chewy

Chewy CHWY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chewy has an average price target of $44.27 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $30.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PDC Energy

Within the last quarter, PDC Energy PDCE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for PDC Energy. The company has an average price target of $96.6 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $76.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Shell?

Shell's SHEL short percent of float has fallen 6.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.96 million shares sold short, which is 0.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties

Within the last quarter, Boston Properties BXP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Boston Properties has an average price target of $94.2 with a high of $104.00 and a low of $78.00.
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Benzinga

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Israeli Ministry Of Health Clears Way For Human Trials Of AllocetraTM, A Proprietary Off-the-Shelf Immunotherapy For Solid Tumors

The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) approved a Phase I/II trial of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s ENLV proprietary immunotherapy drug-candidate AllocetraTM. AllocetraTM is a cell therapy that uses healthy donor cells to reprogram and strengthen the patient’s immune response against cancer. If approved, the drug candidate would be a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Three Worst-Performing REITs Of The Year

Three major real estate investment trusts (REITs) are hitting new 2022 lows as investors unload in the classic just-get-me-out fashion. American Tower Corp. AMT, Digital Realty Trust Inc. DLR and Medical Properties Trust Inc. MPW just can’t stop going down lately. The interest rate hikes made by the Federal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
93K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy