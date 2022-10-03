ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Daily Voice

Detectives Nab Out-Of-State Dealers In Teaneck With Coke, Loaded Guns, $25G: Prosecutor

Three Massachusetts men were carrying several ounces of cocaine, two loaded handguns and $25,515 in suspected drug money when they were stopped in Teaneck, authorities said. Narcotic Task Force detectives had learned that Kelvin Perez, 36, Brayan Lebron, 23, and Joseph Espinal, 22, all of Lawrence, MA were “transporting bulk amounts of suspected narcotics, weapons, and money derived from criminal activity” through the area, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
TEANECK, NJ
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Daily Voice

FBI Probes Linden Bank Robbery

The FBI is investigating a Linden bank robbery in which the assailant took off on a mountain bike, police said. The robber went into the Wells Fargo Bank on West Saint Georges Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, local police said. He handed the teller a demand note and...
LINDEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

HCPO Has New Venue For Its Investigative Staff

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has opened a new facility for its investigative staff at the Meadowview campus, 595 County Avenue, Building 1 in Secaucus. The facility, relocated from Duncan Avenue in Jersey City, will allow the office to conduct investigations in a more efficient and timely manner. Approximately...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS New York

Police release first details in deadly shooting of East Orange teen

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Authorities are revealing the first few details in the deadly shooting of a teen in East Orange. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old victim was shot at around 3:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, just a few steps from three schools as classes were being let out. Sources told CBS2 the teen was shot four times in the head.   He was rushed to University Hospital, but died. Surveillance video shows a crowd of students standing around Monday afternoon before they take off running because of the gunshots. "I was saying I hope God nobody got shot. I really did," said Mike, a 15-year-old who was there. "I turned the corner and next thing you know, I see the kid lay down on the ground with blood, bleeding."   Traumatized by what he saw, Mike called police and walked to the precinct.   "I was sad myself. When I was going to the police station, I was crying actually. I was like, this is crazy," he said.   So far police have made no arrests. Authorities say they're still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.    
EAST ORANGE, NJ

