Analyst Ratings for Chewy

Chewy CHWY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chewy has an average price target of $44.27 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $30.00.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Guidewire Software

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Guidewire Software GWRE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Guidewire Software has an average price target of $82.62 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $60.00.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Alcoa

Alcoa AA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alcoa. The company has an average price target of $59.71 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $43.00.
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Coinbase Global And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AvalonBay Communities

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AvalonBay Communities AVB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, AvalonBay Communities has an average price target of $221.0 with a high of $248.00 and a low of $189.00.
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Expert Ratings for Sun Communities

Sun Communities SUI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $181.5 versus the current price of Sun Communities at $132.05, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
9 Analysts Have This to Say About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $59.11 versus the current price of ZoomInfo Technologies at $45.88, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Where NuVasive Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, NuVasive NUVA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NuVasive has an average price target of $55.8 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $53.00.
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties

Within the last quarter, Boston Properties BXP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Boston Properties has an average price target of $94.2 with a high of $104.00 and a low of $78.00.
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Regal Rexnord's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Regal Rexnord RRX. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
How Is The Market Feeling About Shell?

Shell's SHEL short percent of float has fallen 6.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.96 million shares sold short, which is 0.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
DocuSign Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DocuSign DOCU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Precipio And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Duke Energy's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Duke Energy DUK. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
